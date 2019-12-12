Matthew Palsenbarg (right) with Dave Zibrik, Director of Golf at Point Grey Golf and Country Club, in a photo posted to Palsenbarg’s Facebook page.

GOLF

Northview golf pro Palsenbarg is leaving for a Vancouver club

Surrey resident says the move is effective next June

One Surrey golf course’s loss is a Vancouver club’s gain.

Northview Golf & Country Club head teaching pro Matthew Palsenbarg has announced his move from the Surrey course to work as Director of Instruction at Point Grey Golf and Country Club, starting next June.

Palsenbarg has worked at Northview for 17 years as a pro, and 21 years in total.

It will be a “huge change” for Palsenbarg, a Surrey resident, who announced the move on his Facebook page.

“Northview has been my only stop on my professional journey,” Palsenbarg wrote. “It has been an amazing place that has supported me from the age of 13. The management and direction of the club is in a strong place with so much coming in 2020 and the future. Thanks always to Chick and Marilyn and the Stewart family.”

Palsenbarg said he “couldn’t be more proud of what I was able to accomplish in my time there and the coaches I got to work with. The Tour LAB will continue on with our great team of coaches. The students and families is what will be hardest to leave behind. I give everything I have when I coach and love the process. I look forward to the future months at Northview and The Tour LAB.”

Palsenbarg was named PGA of B.C. Coach of the Year in 2016, and two years later was given the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award, for “exceptional commitment to the Association by supporting and promoting the Association’s brand, events and initiatives.”

• RELATED STORY: On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing.

On the course in 2018, Palsenbarg recorded three top-three finishes in five PGA of BC tournament starts, including a victory with amateur Jake Scarrow in the Tournament of Champions team event, played in Kamloops.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
