North Vancouver’s Taylor Durham earned a spot at the RBC Canadian Open after winning the qualifier at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club on Friday (May 12). (RBC Canadian Open photo)

North Vancouver’s Taylor Durham wins RBC Canadian Open qualifier in Abbotsford

Ledgeview Golf Club hosts first regional qualifier, two Abbotsford golfers eligible for final event

North Vancouver’s Taylor Durham shot a -5 (65) at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club on Friday (May 12) and officially punched his ticket into the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Ledgeview hosted the first qualifying event for this year’s RBC Canadian Open, which occurs at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club from June 6 to 11.

Durham, who competed at the qualifier as an amateur, reeled off five straight birdies from holes nine through 13 and seven birdies on the day to finish two shots clear of Richmond’s Zahidali Nathu.

The 29-year-old bested a field of 124 professional and amateur players at the event and he will appear at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time ever.

“I’m pretty speechless to be honest, it’s definitely a lifelong dream to play in a PGA Tour event but you never really believe its going to happen,” Dunham stated after the win. “After hole 11, just off birdies on 9 and 10, I felt I was hitting it really nice, and tried to get home without any big numbers. I’ve been texting friends and family, it still feels hard to believe, just an awesome day and I’m super excited to be in this position right now.”

The top 15 per cent of the field are also now eligible to play at the RBC Canadian Open final qualifier at Coppinwood Golf Club in Goodwood, Ont. on June 4. That will be the last chance to qualify.

Abbotsford golfers Brett Webster and Sher Sidhu both finished in the top 15 per cent and have the opportunity to play at the final qualifier. Webster shot an E (70) to finished tied for 10th, while Sidhu was a +1 (71) to place tied for 14th.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Sidhu: Shooting for the top

Former UFV Cascades golfer Daniel Campbell also qualified with a +1 (71). Other B.C. golfers who qualified included: Richmond’s Alex Zhang, Delta’s Cory Renfrew, Penticton’s Cory Hilditch, Maple Ridge’s John Paul Kahlert, Chilliwack’s Khan Lee, Langley’s Tanvir Kahlon, Smithers’ Kaleb Gorbahn, Vancouver’s Jake Lane, Kelowna’s Oliver Rizun, Vancouver’s Kamyar Yamini, Burnaby’s Denby Carswell ad Vernon’s Bryce Barker.

For the full leaderboard, visit golfgenius.com/pages/9195780258157086731.

The next qualifier in western Canada is set for Pinebrook Golf and Country Club in Calgary on May 29.

RELATED: Weather shines bright for RBC Canadian Open qualifier at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club

