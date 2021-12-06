North Surrey Bears players, coaches and cheer team members with their provincial-championship banner at McLeod Park in Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Photo: facebook.com/NSMFGameDay)

MINOR FOOTBALL

North Surrey Bears win B.C. football title in 9-man Midget division

Championship-weekend games played at Langley’s McLeod Park

North Surrey Minor Football club’s nine-man Midget team won a provincial championship on Saturday (Dec. 4).

In B.C. Community Football Association playoffs at McLeod Park in Langley, North Surrey Bears beat Comox Raiders, 28-21.

The Bears’ #88, Callum Middleton, caught a long pass for the winning touchdown with around seven minutes left in the game, to break a 21-21 tie.

The championship game can be watched on the VBNsports channel on YouTube.

Photos of the game are posted to the NSMF Game Day Captured page on Facebook.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), the White Rock-South Surrey Titans bantams scored a provincial title after beating North Surrey Tigers in a defensive championship game, 14-12. The Titans were undefeated through the regular season and playoffs, and also won a Vancouver Mainland Football League banner. White Rock’s Hudson Bromley was named the Titans’ most valuable player, while North Surrey’s Rylan Middleton was named MVP for his team.

In the Peewee 12-man championship game, Cloverdale Bobcats scored 44 points in a shutout victory over Abbotsford Falcons.

In another game, Abbotsford Falcons took the Junior Bantam 12-man championship with a 30-14 win over Cloverdale Cougars.

with a file from Nick Greenizan

Football

