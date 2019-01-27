Team B.C. walked away with silver at the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Sask., on Sunday, Jan. 27. Left to right: Skip Sarah Daniels, third Kayla MacMillan, second Jessica Humphries, lead Sarah Loken and coach Katie Witt. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo)

North Delta’s Team Daniels takes home silver at junior curling nationals

B.C. could not catch up after Alberta posted three in the ninth end to take the lead 9-6

North Delta’s Team Daniels are bringing home silver from the junior curling nationals after losing their last game to a dominant Team Alberta.

Competing as Team B.C., skip Sarah Daniels, third Kayla MacMillan, second Jessica Humphries, lead Sarah Loken and coach Katie Witt from Delta Thistle Curling Club in North Delta couldn’t break the unbeaten streak of Alberta skip Selena Sturmay, falling 9-6 with a stone left in the tenth end of the final game of the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Sask. on Sunday (Jan. 27).

A run of steals in the third through fifth ends guided the victory for Sturmay, vice-skip Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen, lead Paige Papley and coach Amanda-Dawn St. Laurent from the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton.

With the win, Sturmay and Papley are provided with a rare opportunity to represent Canada twice in the same season. After competing at the 2019 World Junior Curling Championships this Feb. 16 to 23 in Liverpool, N.S., they’ll play second and alternate, respectively, on Kristin Streifel’s Canadian team at the Winter Universiade Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia from March 2 to 12.

“It’s definitely super exciting. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m not going to be going to school a whole lot,” Sturmay, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Alberta, said in a press release. “But that’s okay. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be the ride of a lifetime for sure.”

With the teams tied 1-1 at the Art Hauser Centre Sunday morning, Alberta took advantage of a missed hit by B.C. to steal one in the third end, followed by steals of two in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 5-1 lead at the halfway point of the game.

But Alberta’s lead wasn’t safe as Team Daniels mounted a solid comeback attempt by scoring a deuce in the sixth, forcing Alberta to one in the seventh and tacking on three more in the eighth to tie the game 6-6.

However, Alberta put the game out of reach with a score of three in the ninth for a 9-6 lead, and ran B.C. out of rocks in the final frame.

“We started out strong and lost a little bit in the middle ends there, but we had a little pull back in the eighth end. It’s just too bad we missed a couple shots here in nine and 10,” Daniels said in a press release.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to Daniels for more and will update the story as soon as we hear back.

Alberta is the first women’s team to win the Canadian juniors tournament with an undefeated record since Rachel Homan of Ontario did so in 2010.

Only six teams had previously ran the table at the national junior women’s championship since the inaugural event in 1971. In addition to Homan, those undefeated teams are: Cathy Overton of Manitoba (1989), Cathy King of Alberta (1978), Patricia Crimp of Saskatchewan (1975), Janet Crimp of Saskatchewan (1973) and Chris Pidzarko of Manitoba (1972).

“It definitely feels surreal right now. It definitely hasn’t kicked in that we’re Team Canada but I’m sure it will within the next couple of days. I’m just over the moon happy right now,” Sturmay said.

Alberta second Goodhelpsen is representing Canada at the world juniors for the second time in her career. She won the national junior title as second for Alberta’s Streifel in 2017 and won bronze at the world championship that year in Gangneung, South Korea.

“Going into the week I felt a little bit of pressure to repeat; second chance at it and last chance at it,” Goodhelpsen said in a press release. “But being able to take everything from what we had done before and really help out the rest of the team in any way I could, whether it’s ‘hey there’s cameras now, how do we deal with it?’ and just little bits of experience, little tidbits that I can give them to help ease their nerves and stuff and honestly just calm my own nerves.”

The Sturmay rink also represents the University of Alberta Golden Bears and will attempt to qualify for the 2019 U-Sports/Curling Canada University Championships in Fredericton, N.B. this March 15 to 19.

Catch up on Team Daniels’ run at the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships:

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

North Delta’s Team Daniels advances to second round at junior curling nationals

North Delta’s Team Daniels advance to semifinals at junior curling nationals

North Delta’s Team Daniels going for gold at junior curling nationals


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

B.C. skip Sarah Daniels calls to her teammates during the final game of the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Prince Albert, Sask., on Jan. 27. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo)

Alberta skip Selena Sturmay guides her teammates while B.C. skip Sarah Daniels looks on during the final game of the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Prince Albert, Sask., on Jan. 27. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo)

Alberta skip Selena Sturmay and second Kate Goodhelpsen embrace after beating Team B.C. 9-6 in the final game of the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Prince Albert, Sask., on Jan. 27. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo)

The Alberta junior women celebrate their first-place win at the 2019 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships after beating Sarah Daniels’ Team B.C. in Prince Albert, Sask., on Jan. 27. Left to right: Alberta skip Selena Sturmay, vice-skip Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen, lead Paige Papley. Back: coach Amanda-Dawn St. Laurent. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Late goal against Rockets lifts Giants to eighth straight win
Next story
Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Just Posted

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

Gold for first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey

Allison Kelly-Dejesus is with 767 Dearman cadet squadron

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

Transportation minister says Surrey mayor will have to ‘work through’ his opposition to ride hailing

Claire Trevena tackled ride hailing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

North Delta heritage series returns to George Mackie library

Talks will explore the history of Annieville fishing dock and the people behind local place names

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read