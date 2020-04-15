North Delta’s Kovacs signs with WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are set to have a pair of North Delta-raised players patrol the blueline next season.

On Wednesday (April 15) the WHL team announced the signing of 2004-born defenseman Easton Kovacs to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

In the Alberta city Kovacs will join 2002-born D-man Trevor Thurston, who was acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade with Kamloops Blazers last season.

(Story continues below)

The six-foot-two Kovacs, 15, was undrafted in the WHL Bantam Draft. He attended Hurricanes rookie camp in 2019 after being listed by the club. In 2019-2020, Kovacs appeared in 34 games with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15’s in the CSSHL where he accumulated 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) along with 39 penalty minutes. He finished third in team scoring among defenseman.

News of the signing is posted to lethbridgehurricanes.com.

This year’s WHL Bantam Draft will be conducted online on Wednesday, April 22.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter