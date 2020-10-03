North Delta’s Tristan Jarry plays for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

HOCKEY

North Delta’s Jarry signs $3.5M annual deal to become NHL Penguins’ top goalie

Surrey-born player coming off an all-star season

North Delta-raised Tristan Jarry has signed a contract that will make him the number-one goaltender with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced the three-year contract Saturday morning (Oct. 3), in a deal that runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $3.5 million.

“Tristan is coming off of an All-Star season and has demonstrated the ability to be a regular starter for us,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a post on the team’s website. “He is a fundamentally sound young goaltender who we believe is a great asset for the Penguins.”

The Surrey-born Jarry, 25, was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Jarry enjoyed a career year in 2019-20 with Pittsburgh, leading to his first career NHL All-Star Game selection. He set career highs across the board in games played (33), wins (20), goals-against average (2.43), save percentage (.921) and shutouts (3). Jarry’s goals-against average (9th) and save percentage (8th) both ranked in the top-10 in the NHL.

(story continues below)

Jarry’s career year included setting the franchise shutout record at 177:15 minutes between Nov. 29-Dec. 10, which included back-to-back shutouts against St. Louis (Dec. 4) and Arizona (Dec. 6). Two games later, he became just the second goaltender in Penguins history to record three shutouts in four appearances (Marc-Andre Fleury; Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2014).

Jarry made his NHL playoff debut in Game 4 of the Penguins’ Qualifying Round against Montreal on Aug. 7, saving 20 of 21 shots in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 loss.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound goaltender has played 62 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, accumulating a 34-20-4 record with a 2.61 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts. During his rookie season with Pittsburgh in 2017-18, Jarry led all rookies with 14 wins, while his two shutouts led the team.

In junior hockey, Jarry led the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Memorial Cup title in 2014.

READ MORE, in story from 2016: Penguins prospect Tristan Jarry aims to hit ice with Stanley Cup winners next season

hockeyNHL

North Delta's Jarry signs $3.5M annual deal to become NHL Penguins' top goalie

