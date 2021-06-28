North Delta’s Izett signs with TRU Wolfpack

North Delta’s Patrick Izett has signed on to play with Thompson Rivers University’s men’s soccer team this fall.

Izett, who grew up in North Delta and graduated from Seaquam Secondary in 2015, spent most of his high-school years playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps Residency Program. After graduating, he spent time playing in New Zealand and Australia, as well as for Columbus FC.

The 5’ 10” central midfielder is expected to bring that experience and his “strength in leading a forceful offence” when he joins the TRU Wolfpack for the 2021-22 season.

Coach John Antulov said the team is fortunate to get a player of Izett’s quality and ability, calling him a great addition to building a solid team.

“We are very pleased to have a player of Patrick’s calibre join our squad. He is an immediate impact player that will not only lead our attack, but also be a leader in our program,” Antulov said in a press release.

“He has extensive experience with the Whitecaps Residency Program. He will be a big part of our offence and we hope will cause a lot of problems for other teams with his ability to take players on, his vision, passing range and ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

In a press release, Izett said he has watched TRU’s program grow since the Wolfpack joined U Sports (the governing body for university sports in Canada) in 2010.

“I’m very much looking forward to joining not only a great academic institution, but a program that takes pride in giving back to the community,” Izett said.

“Of course, our team goal is to win a national championship, but personally, I would just like to enjoy my football and contribute in any way I can, on or off the field, while continuing to grow as a student and athlete.”

Izett said he is grateful for the opportunity to play with the ‘Pack and is keen to get started, adding Antulov has supported his decisions around his soccer training.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet the lads as well as the rest of the staff. The future is very exciting for TRU, and I am really looking forward to what’s to come.”



