SFU soccer player Brandon Bassi, 19, died following a car crash in Surrey on May 18, 2019. (SFU photo)

North Delta’s Brandon Bassi honoured in throne speech

Former NDSS Huskies captain died following a car crash in Surrey on May 18, 2019

Late North Delta Huskies captain Brandon Bassi was honoured at the start of last week’s speech from the throne as one many notable British Columbians who passed away in the last year.

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin recognizing Bassi in her speech on Tuesday, Feb. 11, alongside other two other leaders in sport: mountain biker Jordie Lunn, 36, who died on Oct. 9, 2019 following a bike accident in Mexico, and basketball player and Olympian Eli Pasquale, 59, who died Nov. 4, 2019 from cancer.

Bassi was one of four people taken to hospital after a black Jeep was totalled in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey on May 18. He died in hospital five days later.

The 19-year old was known for his exceptional athletic abilities, leading the NDSS senior boys basketball team to a bronze medal finish at the 2018 provincial tournament before signing on to play NCAA soccer for Simon Fraser University, and for his dream of making a difference in his community.

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash

“Brandon Bassi was an incredible young man with the entire world ahead of him,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said on Feb. 14. “It was very powerful to see his name recognized in the beginning of the throne speech, along with many others who have contributed so much.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, during the throne speech debate, Kahlon told his fellow MLAs about the impact Bassi’s short life had on those around him, and the effect his passing has had on the entire North Delta community.

“I want to say something that hits close to home: the mention of Brandon Bassi. I know that the Minister of Labour and I have both spoken about what a great loss Brandon was to our community. This young man, a soccer superstar, had the entire world ahead of him, and we lost him way too soon,” Kahlon said.

“The community is still shook up. I visited the local high school just recently, and the kids still talk about him. He had graduated already, and the local basketball team still recognized him because he was such an important figure for the local high school basketball team. I know that his family are keeping his legacy alive.

“I was so happy when I saw this video of his club team winning the national championships and them celebrating when they were lifting the trophy. They paused for a moment to let his dad come on to the field and pick up that trophy. I think it was a very emotional moment for anyone that knew Brandon but also anyone that knows the family or is associated with soccer in this province.

“So it was such an honour to see his name recognized in the beginning of the throne speech, along with many others who have contributed so much.”

— with a file from Amy Reid

RELATED North Delta Huskies honour former captain as provincial banner unveiled

SEE ALSO: Family launches foundation to honour North Delta’s Brandon Bassi


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tamanawis boys repeat as B.C. high school wrestling champs

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties arrest man in Chatr Mobile store robbery in Whalley

Jeremy Morgan, 32, is alleged to have had a loaded gun when he was arrested on Feb. 12

Tamanawis boys repeat as B.C. high school wrestling champs

Sehijvir Sandhu and Karanpreet Gill earn gold medals for the Surrey team

MINTY: It’s never too late to create, as these Surrey seniors show

Pacifica Never Too Late Art Collective members are ‘late bloomers’ with works shown at Newton gallery

Storm, Totems win South Fraser senior girls basketball titles

South Surrey hoops teams now prepare for provincial championships in Langley

North Delta’s Brandon Bassi honoured in throne speech

Former NDSS Huskies captain died following a car crash in Surrey on May 18, 2019

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Ten poisoned eagles rushed to veterinary hospital in Nanaimo

Eagles stricken after eating flesh of euthanized animal at Nanaimo Regional Landfill

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

B.C. budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Most Read