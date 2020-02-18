North Delta’s Brandon Bassi honoured in throne speech

Late North Delta Huskies captain Brandon Bassi was honoured at the start of last week’s speech from the throne as one many notable British Columbians who passed away in the last year.

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin recognizing Bassi in her speech on Tuesday, Feb. 11, alongside other two other leaders in sport: mountain biker Jordie Lunn, 36, who died on Oct. 9, 2019 following a bike accident in Mexico, and basketball player and Olympian Eli Pasquale, 59, who died Nov. 4, 2019 from cancer.

Bassi was one of four people taken to hospital after a black Jeep was totalled in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey on May 18. He died in hospital five days later.

The 19-year old was known for his exceptional athletic abilities, leading the NDSS senior boys basketball team to a bronze medal finish at the 2018 provincial tournament before signing on to play NCAA soccer for Simon Fraser University, and for his dream of making a difference in his community.

“Brandon Bassi was an incredible young man with the entire world ahead of him,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said on Feb. 14. “It was very powerful to see his name recognized in the beginning of the throne speech, along with many others who have contributed so much.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, during the throne speech debate, Kahlon told his fellow MLAs about the impact Bassi’s short life had on those around him, and the effect his passing has had on the entire North Delta community.

“I want to say something that hits close to home: the mention of Brandon Bassi. I know that the Minister of Labour and I have both spoken about what a great loss Brandon was to our community. This young man, a soccer superstar, had the entire world ahead of him, and we lost him way too soon,” Kahlon said.

“The community is still shook up. I visited the local high school just recently, and the kids still talk about him. He had graduated already, and the local basketball team still recognized him because he was such an important figure for the local high school basketball team. I know that his family are keeping his legacy alive.

“I was so happy when I saw this video of his club team winning the national championships and them celebrating when they were lifting the trophy. They paused for a moment to let his dad come on to the field and pick up that trophy. I think it was a very emotional moment for anyone that knew Brandon but also anyone that knows the family or is associated with soccer in this province.

“So it was such an honour to see his name recognized in the beginning of the throne speech, along with many others who have contributed so much.”

— with a file from Amy Reid

