Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.

Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.

North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

North Delta-raised broadcaster Dave Randorf has a new job with a NHL team.

A graduate of Seaquam Secondary, the Sportsnet voice has been hired by Tampa Bay Lightning as play-by-play announcer for the 2020 Stanley Cup winning team.

He’ll join the FOX Sports Sun broadcasting crew with NHL broadcasting veterans Brian Engblom, Paul Kennedy, Dave Andreychuk, Bobby Taylor and Adam Hall, according to a post on the Lightning’s website.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,” Randorf said in a news release.

“Following in the footsteps of Hall of Fame announcer Rick Peckham is an honor and a responsibility I do not take lightly. I can’t wait for the puck to drop and to begin getting to know Lightning fans throughout the community of Tampa Bay.”

(Story continues below tweet)

Randorf, 53, has been broadcasting NHL games for Rogers Sportsnet for the past six years, serving as the play-by-play commentator for Sportsnet’s national telecasts for Hockey Night in Canada, Wednesday Night Hockey, Rogers Hometown Hockey and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Ryerson University graduate worked for 19 years at TSN prior to joining Sportsnet in the summer of 2014. Previously, in the early 1990s, Randorf was part of CKVU’s Sports Page crew, and later hosted televised Vancouver Canucks games.

Randorf was a torch-relay runner for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic games and in 1999 he was nominated for a Gemini Award in the category for Best Sports Broadcaster. He has three sons named Kyle, Blake and Trevor.

• RELATED STORY: North Delta’s Davis Sanchez picks a path to Toronto as TV football analyst.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Practice-only football season ‘energizes’ Earl Marriott players, coaches

Just Posted

Surrey school portable. (file photo)
Surrey councillor calling for zero-tolerance policy on more school portables

‘Surrey families are paying taxes and their kids shouldn’t be in portables,’ Linda Annis says

The stash. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seizes cash, fentanyl and cocaine from car’s secret compartment

This was following a traffic stop in Fleetwood on New Year’s Day

Portable toilets behind one of the Miramar Village towers were set ablaze around 8:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Linda Taddei photo)
Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

Earl Marriott Mariners football coach Michael Mackay-Dunn speaks with his team during an earlier high-school football season. This year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the team still practised multiple times a week, following safety guidelines. (EMS Football photo)
Practice-only football season ‘energizes’ Earl Marriott players, coaches

‘If the kids had their way, we’d still be out there,’ says longtime coach

Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.
North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read