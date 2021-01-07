North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

North Delta-raised broadcaster Dave Randorf has a new job with a NHL team.

A graduate of Seaquam Secondary, the Sportsnet voice has been hired by Tampa Bay Lightning as play-by-play announcer for the 2020 Stanley Cup winning team.

He’ll join the FOX Sports Sun broadcasting crew with NHL broadcasting veterans Brian Engblom, Paul Kennedy, Dave Andreychuk, Bobby Taylor and Adam Hall, according to a post on the Lightning’s website.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,” Randorf said in a news release.

“Following in the footsteps of Hall of Fame announcer Rick Peckham is an honor and a responsibility I do not take lightly. I can’t wait for the puck to drop and to begin getting to know Lightning fans throughout the community of Tampa Bay.”

Randorf, 53, has been broadcasting NHL games for Rogers Sportsnet for the past six years, serving as the play-by-play commentator for Sportsnet’s national telecasts for Hockey Night in Canada, Wednesday Night Hockey, Rogers Hometown Hockey and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Ryerson University graduate worked for 19 years at TSN prior to joining Sportsnet in the summer of 2014. Previously, in the early 1990s, Randorf was part of CKVU’s Sports Page crew, and later hosted televised Vancouver Canucks games.

Randorf was a torch-relay runner for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic games and in 1999 he was nominated for a Gemini Award in the category for Best Sports Broadcaster. He has three sons named Kyle, Blake and Trevor.

