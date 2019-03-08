Huskies guard Suraj Gahir drives to the basket in North Delta Secondary’s quarter-final game against top seed Sir Charles Tupper. The Huskies won the game 74-67, while Gahir recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. (Bob McNeill photo)

North Delta Huskies off to the semis at basketball provincials

The Huskies bested Byrne Creek and 3A top seed Sir Charles Tupper to make the final four

The North Delta Secondary Huskies are off to the semifinals after two commanding wins at the 2019 BC Boys High School Basketball Championships.

Coming into the tournament ranked ninth, North Delta thrashed the Byrne Creek Bulldogs 74-48 in their first game on Wednesday, with point guard Arun Atker scoring a game-high 23, while guards Jagraj Johal and Suraj Gahir banked 11 points each. Gahir also had 16 rebounds, while Forward Vikramjit Hayer put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

In arguably their toughest game so far, the senior boys Huskies beat the 3A division’s top seed Sir Charles Tupper of Vancouver 74-67 in Thursday night’s quarter-final game at the Langley Events Centre. North Delta held the Tigers to 23 points in the first half for a 40-23 lead. That cushion came in handy as Tupper came back strong in the second half, cutting the Huskies’ lead down to single digits before the clock ran out.

Gahir got a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing 10 assists. Hayer, who battled a knee injury during the 2018/19 season, put up 11 points, while Atker scored 13.

Tonight, the Huskies face Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors at 5:15 p.m. for a shot at the championship game.

For a fee, the game can be live streamed for those who can’t make it to the venue.

SEE ALSO: Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Young athletes shine at South Surrey Seikido event

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP property crime investigation leads to Langley

The police executed a warrant at a home on 200th Street at aboiut 53rd Avenue.

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

North Delta Huskies off to the semis at basketball provincials

The Huskies bested Byrne Creek and 3A top seed Sir Charles Tupper to make the final four

Women in Cloverdale: Acting District Commander Leanne Alexander on her RCMP career

Sgt. Alexander on working in enforcement and community engagement

Surrey, Delta ‘Kaur Project’ events will celebrate the stories of Sikh women this weekend

Storytelling initiative amplifies the voices of Sikh women

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Most Read