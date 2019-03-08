North Delta Huskies off to the semis at basketball provincials

The Huskies bested Byrne Creek and 3A top seed Sir Charles Tupper to make the final four

Huskies guard Suraj Gahir drives to the basket in North Delta Secondary’s quarter-final game against top seed Sir Charles Tupper. The Huskies won the game 74-67, while Gahir recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. (Bob McNeill photo)

The North Delta Secondary Huskies are off to the semifinals after two commanding wins at the 2019 BC Boys High School Basketball Championships.

Coming into the tournament ranked ninth, North Delta thrashed the Byrne Creek Bulldogs 74-48 in their first game on Wednesday, with point guard Arun Atker scoring a game-high 23, while guards Jagraj Johal and Suraj Gahir banked 11 points each. Gahir also had 16 rebounds, while Forward Vikramjit Hayer put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

In arguably their toughest game so far, the senior boys Huskies beat the 3A division’s top seed Sir Charles Tupper of Vancouver 74-67 in Thursday night’s quarter-final game at the Langley Events Centre. North Delta held the Tigers to 23 points in the first half for a 40-23 lead. That cushion came in handy as Tupper came back strong in the second half, cutting the Huskies’ lead down to single digits before the clock ran out.

Gahir got a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing 10 assists. Hayer, who battled a knee injury during the 2018/19 season, put up 11 points, while Atker scored 13.

Tonight, the Huskies face Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors at 5:15 p.m. for a shot at the championship game.

For a fee, the game can be live streamed for those who can’t make it to the venue.

