(Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

PJHL squad will battle Vancouver Island league standouts in Delta on Jan. 26

Surrey Knights have been shut out eight times this season – nine, if you count the league all-star game.

None of the Knights players have been named to the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) team for a showcase game against the Vancouver Island league all-stars at Ladner Leisure Centre on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 2:45 p.m.

Surrey isn’t alone, though, as the PJHL squad doesn’t include any players from teams in White Rock, Port Moody and Mission.

Instead, the all-star team is loaded with seven players with the league-leading North Vancouver Wolf Pack, three with Grandview Steelers, three with Richmond Sockeyes, two with Ridge Meadows Flames, two with Langley Trappers, and single skaters with Delta Ice Hawks, Aldergrove Kodiaks and Abbotsford Pilots.

The roster was posted to the league’s Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

This season, heading into action Thursday (Jan. 16) at home against Ridge Meadows, the cellar-dwelling Surrey team has one win, 32 regulation losses and four overtime losses.

• READ MORE: Surrey Knights celebrate first win of hockey season, 32 games in.

Wednesday night’s Knights-Kodiak game in Aldergrove was postponed due to that day’s snowstorm.

The PJHL all-stars are:

Goaltender:

Cale Dolan – Grandview

Bradley Cooper – North Vancouver

Defence:

Jacob Callas – North Vancouver

Nathan Haaksma – North Vancouver

Braden Warburton – Langley

Jarod Yau – Grandview

Ty Pickering – Aldergrove

Sahvan Gill – Abbotsford

Forward:

Lucas Barker – North Vancouver

Alex Suprynowicz – North Vancouver

Dominic Davis – North Vancouver

Jacob Fournier – North Vancouver

Ryleigh Anderson – Richmond

Craig Schouten – Richmond

Noah Kelly – Richmond

Michael Martino – Grandview

Casey Whintors – Langley

Mark Epshtein – Delta

Jayden Genberg – Ridge Meadows

Tetsuya Prior – Ridge Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s Meghan Agosta to play in Elite Women’s 3-on-3 game at NHL All-Star weekend
Next story
Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

Just Posted

Surrey’s newest task force aims to find ‘innovative’ ways to bring in revenue

McCallum says city’s revenue sources shouldn’t ‘completely rely on the taxpayer all the time’

Calling a snow day – or not – is a big decision for Surrey public schools

There’s much to consider before cancelling classes for 73,948 Surrey students

White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

Police force received a number of complaints about crosswalk safety

No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

PJHL squad will battle Vancouver Island league standouts in Delta on Jan. 26

White Rock BNSF train whistles to be silenced by end of month

Whistle will sound if people or animals are on the track

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Most Read