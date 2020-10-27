No additional positive COVID-19 tests for Surrey Eagles so far: BCHL

All but one test has been processed, with no further players or staff infected, league says

No additional members of the Surrey Eagles – players or staff – have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, following the team’s one positive test that was announced on the weekend.

BC Hockey League spokesperson Jesse Adamson told Peace Arch News Monday that results from all but one test have come back already, and all are negative.

The one player who tested positive remains in quarantine, the league announced on the weekend. He has not been named.

On Monday, Adamson said that because the one case “appears to be an isolated incident,” there are currently no plans to adjust the team’s schedule moving forward.

An official announcement from the BCHL is expected later this morning.

On Saturday, two games – one between the Eagles against the Langley Rivermen and another between the Chilliwack Chiefs and Coquitlam Express – were cancelled as a result of the positive case.

A day earlier, the Eagles just finished playing their sixth consecutive exhibition game against Chilliwack.

Though he deferred comment on the matter to the BCHL office at the league’s request, Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld did tell PAN on Monday morning that the infected player “is doing very well.”



