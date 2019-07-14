Nina Kessler win’s the Tour de White Rock road race. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Nina Kessler wins Tour de White Rock road race

Kessler, from the Netherlands, speaks to final push of 40th annual race

Netherlands’ Nina Kessler won the women’s Tour de White Rock Westminster Savings Road Race Sunday afternoon.

It was Kessler’s debut performance in the tour, which has been running for 40 years in White Rock.

In a post-race interview, Kessler acknowledged the effort of her teammates and spoke about the uphill sprint to finish line.

“I was not really confident, I like really fast sprints,” Kessler said of the final push to the finish line. “This one was pretty uphill so I was a little bit scared of it. But I knew that I had to start early because of the tail wind. When I started, I was like ‘I’m just going to do it for the whole team because they raced so well this weekend.’”

Megan Rothwell finished second and Marie-Soleil Blais finished third.

The men are still racing, and are expected finish around 1:30 p.m.

Following the race, the City of White Rock is hosting a Beach Party Concerts in Memorial Park from 2- 7 p.m.

 

Nina Kessler win’s the Tour de White Rock road race. (Aaron Hinks photo)

