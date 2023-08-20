Nico Wynd senior men’s club crowns new golf champions

Winners declared after intense two days of competition at South Surrey course

After the second week of competition, the Nico Wynd senior men’s golf club crowned two brand-new club champions after intense matches under blistering hot conditions on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

The 2023 low gross champion was Doug Hastings, who narrowly beat out the 2019 winner, Ralph Boyce, by a single stroke with the 2022 winner, Ray Goode, faltering from his usual stellar performances, said media relations representative Ross Ruddick in a release.

The low net winner was Bernd Tietzmann, who posted two-day scores well below his handicap and was a popular winner among the membership. Tietzmann beat out last year’s low net winner, Ruddick, who did not have a particularly great event.

A total of 64 golfers contended in the two-day event.

READ ALSO: Nico Wynd Golf Course celebrates newly updated clubhouse

The trophy and plaque presentation was made by the senior men’s club captain Peter Taylor, after all the rounds had been completed, on the recently renovated deck and clubhouse at Nico Wynd.

The Nico Wynd Men’s Golf Club has a Senior (+55) group that play 18 holes every Tuesday, year ‘round, and an open membership group that play every Saturday, 12 months per year, with guaranteed 18 hole tee times. There are some limited membership opportunities for the Saturday group and short waiting list for the Tuesday group.

Inquiries can be made at the golf course or by the league’s website at: www.nwmgc.ca

