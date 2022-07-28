NHL Street youth ball hockey ‘experience’ in Surrey this weekend, with festival and showcase

Two-day event for kids aged five to 17

NHL Street is coming to Surrey this weekend.

The “premier youth ball hockey experience in North America” will be at Surrey Civic Plaza for two days, Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31), with a festival and showcase from noon to 5 p.m. at 13450 104 Ave.

The event, presented by Tim Hortons, “is completely free and focused on showing youth and their families a great time around street hockey,” says a post on surrey.ca. “This two-day event will be packed full of hockey, laughs, music, activities, and much more.”

Kids aged five to 17 can register to play on nhlstreetevents.com.

Photos on the website show similar events in NHL cities across North America, and the Vancouver Canucks put out the word on Facebook.

In July, word spread about a street hockey festival that may be coming to Cloverdale this September. It’s called Play On Canada, a not-for-profit sport organization that is holding street hockey events in nine Canadian cities this summer and fall.



