Canada’s Owen Power in action during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

Canada’s Owen Power in action during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

NHL prepares for second straight virtual entry draft

Toronto Maple Leafs dealt their first-round selection to the Columbus Blue Jackets in April

For the second year in a row, NHL general managers and scouts will gather around their computers Friday for a virtual entry draft.

Owen Power, a six-foot-six, 213-pound defenceman from Mississauga, Ont., is expected to be selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the first overall pick.

The league’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, will choose second and the Anaheim Ducks will round out the top three.

The Vancouver Canucks are set to be the first Canadian team on the board with the No. 9 pick. The Ottawa Senators will choose 10th, followed by the Calgary Flames (No. 13), the Winnipeg Jets (No. 18), the Edmonton Oilers (No. 20) and the Montreal Canadiens (No. 31).

The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt their first-round selection to the Columbus Blue Jackets in April for forward Nick Foligno and won’t pick until midway through the second-round (No. 57 overall) on Saturday.

Scouts, GMs and players have all said this year’s draft is difficult to predict as the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for young athletes to play and be discovered.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NHL

Previous story
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Next story
Olympic Roundup: Small, enthusiastic contingent represents Canada at opening ceremony

Just Posted

Surrey murder victim Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu. (IHIT photo)
Police need help to solve 2016 Surrey murder

Ajaib Singh Grewal. (Surrey RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Elderly man reported missing in Newton found safe

Matthew Campbell (left), director of the new Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, hands out food along with volunteers Linda Wing and Kelita Haverland. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank to open Saturdays

Gagandeep Grewal, front right, and his wife Harpreet Grewal, left, each receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Gurdwara leadership reached out to the Sikh community and registered and booked a total of 800 people for vaccinations during two clinics held in the dining hall of their temple last week and Friday. The East Newton neighbourhood is an area that Fraser Health has identified as one where a high rate of COVID-19 transmission is still occurring. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop once again