NHL draft: Surrey’s Justin Sourdif among top prospects for ‘bulldoze’ ability

Justin Sourdif’s name should be called in the first couple rounds of this week’s NHL Entry Draft.

The Surrey-raised hockey prospect is ranked 23rd among North American skaters in the draft, which gets going today (4 p.m. Tuesday) and continues Wednesday.

The 2002-born Sourdif, 18, plays for the WHL Vancouver Giants.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie ranks the right-shot centre as high as 32nd among prospects, Craig Button pinned Sourdif at 36th last January, while other analysts have him ranked lower.

“I could see him going anywhere from about 35-65, frankly,” remarked J.D. Burke, Vancouver-based editor of Elite Prospects.

“He’s really hard to pin down. He has his believers, but other than a strong February, it was not the draft-year many wanted from him or anticipated for him.”

Elite Prospects has him ranked 54th in the draft.

“Sourdif has a powerful, hands-in-front release with occasional crafty placement,” says a post on eliteprospects.com. “He’s a legitimate long-range threat when he shoots. His off of the puck skating patterns, timing, and a nose for soft ice put him in the best possible shooting position. He’s a tremendously athletic player and skates with a low centre of gravity, allowing him to bulldoze through traffic.”

On thehockeywriters.com, they have this to say: “When you watch Justin Sourdif play, the first things you notice are his relentless work ethic, hockey IQ, and 200-foot game. Combine that with his penchant for driving the net and planting himself there no matter the consequences, you get a forward that could one day become an impact player in the NHL.”

Sourdif, who grew up in the Boundary Park area of Surrey, scored 54 points for the Giants during last year’s COVID-shortened season.

Last November, Sourdif was among five WHL players given an “A” rating in NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” list for the 2020 NHL Draft, making him a projected first-round pick at the draft.

This year’s entry draft was supposed to be held in Montreal in June, but those plans are parked in favour of an online event this week, following the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sourdif spent the bulk of the 2017/18 season with Valley West Hawks (now Giants) of the BC Major Midget League before joining the WHL Giants. Prior to his time with Valley West, he played at Delta Hockey Academy.

In the fall of 2018 he was among 66 players named to Canada’s three squads for the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, a tournament played in New Brunswick.



