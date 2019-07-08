New West wins White Rock’s Lorieau baseball tournament

Mini-8 event held at Centennial Park

A young baseball team from New Westminster emerged victorious from the fourth annual Henri Lorieau Memorial Tournament earliest this month, defeating Vancouver-based Hastings Little League in a rematch of last year’s Mini-8 tourney championship.

The New West crew lost to Hastings at the 2018 event, which is held annually at White Rock’s Centennial Park in honour of Lorieau, a former White Rock-South Surrey Baseball Association executive member who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Avenging their loss from a year ago, New West won the championship game – held July 1 – on the strength of its offence, which came alive in the game’s early stages and propelled them to a multi-run margin of victory.

In semifinal action, New West defeated Langley 9-5, while Hastings edged Mount Seymour 12-11 in the other semifinal, thanks to a walk-off hit in the bottom of the final inning.

Langley defeated Mount Seymour in the bronze-medal game, giving them two medals in the past three Lorieau tournaments. In 2017, they finished second after losing to White Rock in the final. This year, White Rock finished its tournament with a consolation-game win over West Vancouver.

This year’s event also featured a Challenger Baseball game, which was staged immediately after opening ceremonies on June 29. All funds raised from the tournament will be donated to the BC Cancer Society as well as the Challenger program, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey, White Rock youth teams hit field at Canada Cup
Next story
Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey to host two-day festival of Indigenous art, culture, music this weekend

‘Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass’ Indigenous art group organizes two day festival of ‘beautiful talent’

Surrey Board of Trade praises ride-hailing timeline but calls for lower licensing

Provincial government announces ride-hailing applications will be accepted in September

Police launch ‘sudden death’ investigation after woman’s body found in Surrey home

Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death

Police say Surrey house fire that badly injured two children ‘suspicious’

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Festival promises ‘un-bee-lievable’ family entertainment

Bee beards, honey tasting and more

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Stop using the term ‘monster house,’ Abbotsford councillor urges

Term carries negative connotations, but used mostly for big houses with South Asian occupants

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

TransLink launches on-demand shuttle pilot project on Bowen Island

On-demand system could be introduced to other parts of the region, CEO says

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read