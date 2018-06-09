New scholarship for North Delta Secondary honours past coach’s legacy

The Stan Stewardson memorial scholarship will support NDSS basketball players for the next 10 years

The North Delta Huskies played against D.W. Poppy Redhawks for the 2018 Stan Stewardson Night at North Delta Secondary. (James Smith photo)

A new scholarship has been set up at North Delta Secondary School to commemorate local basketball legend Stan Stewardson.

Stewardson, a long-time coach at NDSS and Simon Fraser University, passed away in October 2017 just days before his 79th birthday. He was recognized as a legacy-builder in the community, driving the school to compete at the highest levels of high school basketball. Former players remember him as an intense coach, who commanded respect and demanded excellence.

In January, North Delta Secondary held the “Stan Stewardson Night” to honour the late coach. Now, Stewardson’s trust is honouring the school, bestowing $10,000 in scholarship money to be distributed over 10 years.

RELATED: North Delta Huskies honour late basketball coach Stan Stewardson

“Because Stan built the basketball program at North Delta, it’s a way to carry on his legacy,” current North Delta Huskies coach Jesse Hundal said. It’s also a way to “make sure our athletes get some money for scholarships that they can put towards furthering their education.”

Two scholarships will be given out each year: $500 to a player on the senior boys’ basketball team and $500 to a player on the senior girls’ team. Students must be involved in volunteerism in the school outside of basketball, and be in good academic standing to receive the scholarship.

The scholarship will last 10 years, and although they aren’t sure what will happen after that decade, the current Huskies coaches are excited to have it.

“It’s just really gratifying to be able to give something back to the kids that have put so much into the programs — blood, sweat and tears,” coach Gary Sandhu said. “The coaches have a little bit of influence in who they feel deserves the award, so it enables the coaches to be able to appreciate the efforts of the athletes.”

The first recipients of the scholarship will be announced on June 28 during North Delta Secondary’s valedictory ceremony.

Trust manager John Buis and Stan Stewardson’s wife, Heather, will be presenting the scholarships.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter