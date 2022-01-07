New name, updated logo for Delta’s Premier Baseball League program

The North Delta Blue Jays and Delta Tigers will be renamed the Delta Blue Jays for the B.C. Premier Baseball League’s 2022 season, and will sport an updated take on the club’s logo. (Delta Blue Jays image)

Delta’s BC Premier Baseball League teams are getting a new name to more accurately reflect the program’s “geographical makeup.”

Starting this season, the North Delta Blue Jays and its Bantam Prep counterpart, the Delta Tigers, will both be called the Delta Blue Jays.

”While we pride ourselves on our long standing tradition of developing strong, competitive teams comprised of fine young ball players who work hard on and off the field, we felt it was important to make a minor tweak to our name to more accurately reflect it’s geographical makeup,” the club stated in press release last month.

”We realize that our team’s name can’t encompass every single person who will suit up in the ‘Jay’ blue, however we feel changing our name to the Delta Blue Jays will make us much more inclusive, and better reflect the overall makeup of our club’s Bantam, Junior and Senior teams.

“This will also align us with other programs within the PBL. We will be proudly developing players from all three Deltas — Ladner, Tsawwassen, North Delta — as well as Richmond and other communities.”

SEE ALSO: Foundation launched honouring late North Delta Blue Jays pitcher

The change brings the name the club’s Bantam Prep program in line with that of the junior and senior BCPBL teams, three years after the North Delta Blue Jays and Delta Tigers merged in 2019.

To go with the change in name, the club debuted an updated logo which it describes as “a dash of the old, crafted into exciting and new, a tiny bit borrowed — all in our familiar blue.”

Rosters for the Blue Jays’ 2022 senior, junior and bantam teams were announced on Dec. 29, 2021:



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BaseballBC Premier Baseball LeagueDeltaNorth Delta

The Delta Blue Jays’ 2022 Bantam Prep team roster. (Delta Blue Jays image)

The Delta Blue Jays’ 2022 Junior team roster. (Delta Blue Jays image)