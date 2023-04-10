New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The new logo for the Cloverdale Rangers, CMBA’s new high-performance program. (Image submitted: Bob Foerster) The new insignia for the Cloverdale Rangers, CMBA’s new high-performance program. (Image submitted: Bob Foerster)

High performance baseball in Cloverdale has evolved yet again.

After the Cloverdale Minor Baseball Association (CMBA) created a team for the elite College Prep league (the Nationals), the Association has now elevated that team into a new high performance program that also includes five other Cloverdale minor teams.

Now known as the Rangers, the program includes: 18U College Prep, coached by John Parker; 18U AAA Midget, coached by Mike Dance; 15U AAA Bantam, coached by Michael Dagg; 15U AA Bantam, coached by Ryan West; 13U AAA Pee Wee, coached by Vinny Dumas; and the 13U AA Pee Wee, coached by Trevor Brookshaw. (Other competitive teams within CMBA will still be known as the Spurs.)

“We have had a very busy off-season,” said Bob Foerster, the general manager of the Rangers high performance baseball program. Foerster was the head coach of the College Prep team last season, but now takes over baseball operations for the new development teams.

“The Cloverdale Minor Baseball Association decided to create a high performance program within the association,” explained Foerster. “There was something in place prior, but we wanted to elevate the program and extend it across six teams.”

He said once that decision was made, CMBA reached out to Foerster to see if he’d take on the role of GM.

“I gladly accepted (it) and have been working to bring this program to life since.”

Foerster said once he was brought in to run the program, they decided they needed a new name for the six teams that would be a part of it.

“With the help of board members and myself, the decision was made to call the teams the Cloverdale Rangers,” he explained. “This name works well within the CMBA with the nod to a Western theme paying homage to Cloverdale.”

Foerster said the program was designed to allow local kids to continue to play high-level ball while staying within their own community. It also allows athletes to benefit from knowledgeable and structured coaching all while developing local kids into future college and professional ball players.

“The program stays true to our grass routes as we hope to develop players from 13U all the way to 18U.”

Foerster added that everyone in CMBA is excited about the new program and eager to see just what comes about after such a big change, calling it the “next chapter” of minor baseball in Cloverdale.

“Even with the season just recently starting, we have already seen tremendous progress from our players and are expecting strong seasons from all Rangers teams.”

For more info, visit cloverdalebaseball.com or the Rangers’ Twitter page.



