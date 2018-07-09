New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

The newest franchise in the Abbotsford sports scene is set to show itself off to the world on July 16.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League, which is set to debut in 2019, will officially launch the Fraser Valley franchise and announce its team name, colours and logo inside the Abbotsford Centre next Monday at 11 a.m.

The league’s press release states that community leaders, sports personalities and media will be in attendance for the event.

The team is set to play its home games inside the Abbotsford Centre. The league will see the Fraser Valley team compete against five other clubs from across the country in a 20-game regular season schedule that kicks off in May, with a playoff and championship series concluding the season in August.

The Abbotsford-based franchise was originally announced back in November.

The Fraser Valley team will join the Saskatchewan Rattlers, Edmonton Stingers, Guelph Nighthawks, Hamilton Honey Badgers and Niagara River Lions in the CEBL.

For more information on the league, visit cebl.ca.