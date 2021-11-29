Mulligan team wins all-Peace Arch final at High Tides curling bonspiel

Curlers participate in the High Tides bonspiel Sunday afternoon at the Peace Arch Curling Club. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The championship game of the High Tides bonspiel was an all-Peace Arch affair, as two local teams squared off in the tournament’s ‘A’ final Sunday afternoon at the Peace Arch Curling Centre.

The final needed an extra end to decide, but eventually a team skipped by PACC’s Roger Mulligan defeated a team skipped by longtime PACC curler and former club president Darrell Zbeetnoff; the team also included his two daughters, Nadia and Barbara, and lead Greg Christofferson.

In the ‘B’ side of the draw, the winner was a team that included skip Ross Scott, his wife Janice, along with Doug Boynton and Marjorie Mooney. In the ‘C’ final, Vancouver Curling Club’s Craig Coyne – whose team lost to both Zbeetnoff and Scott earlier in the tournament – was victorious. He joked after the bonspiel that his team “had a blast,” though he added that “maybe next time we could have a slightly easier round-robin placement?”

The High Tides event was Peace Arch Curling Club’s first major event since COVID-19 restrictions were eased to allow curling to resume.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

curlingWhite Rock