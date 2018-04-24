(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Mud, sweat, and tears in Lower Mainland high school’s Tough Eagle

Students at R.E. Mountain flung themselves into an obstacle course Friday.

Students at R.E. Mountain Secondary climbed ropes, crawled through sand and mud, and flung themselves down a giant slide Friday for the second annual Tough Eagle event at the Langley school.

“It’s school spirit, it’s teamwork, it’s collaboration,” said Kirk Weiss, a teacher and athletic director at R.E. Mountain.

The event promotes “physical literacy,” Weiss said.

Teams of two, three, or four students attack a lengthy timed course that includes running, balancing on a beam, dangling from uprights, climbing over ladders, and climbing hills.

Most teams ran to the end of the course covered in mud, which was (partially) cleaned off by a slide into a large pool full of soapy water at the finish line.

“There’s almost 60 teams,” said Weiss, amounting to about 250 students. There are also four teacher teams this year.

RBC contributed $1,000 to cover the outside costs of a company that helped set up the obstacle course.

 

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials
Next story
Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Weekend event to raise money for Challenger Baseball program

Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

Surrey RCMP arrest two car theft suspects

Police say bait car was activated

That’s the Spirit: Delta-based guitarist aims to play for 116 hours in marathon record attempt for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

Organizers to send a letter to the Prime Minister of India demanding eight-year-old girl’s rapists be brought to justice

VIDEO: King fired up about new comedy night in Surrey

‘Dirty Byrdie’ amateur comedy night up next at fire-damaged Flamingo

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Drivers urged to hide valuables after 40% hike in theft from cars

Those living and working in Vancouver need to take more precautions and hide valuables, police say

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Mud, sweat, and tears in Lower Mainland high school’s Tough Eagle

Students at R.E. Mountain flung themselves into an obstacle course Friday.

Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

On Monday, officials backed away from reports that he was the principal suspect.

After 10 years, inquest to be held into shooting death of B.C. woman

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read