Bob Birarda leaves provincial court, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer “mishandled” sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against the then under-20 women’s coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bob Birarda leaves provincial court, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer “mishandled” sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against the then under-20 women’s coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MPs grill ex-Canada Soccer president over handling of disgraced Whitecaps coach Birarda

Steven Reed was repeatedly questioned about lack of action he allegedly took to protect players

The former president of Canada Soccer faced questions Thursday at a parliamentary committee over the hiring and conduct of a disgraced former coach by a B.C. community club.

Steven Reed served as president of Canada Soccer from 2017 to 2020 and previously as president of BC Soccer from 2006 to 2009. He also served in a vice-president role and as chair of the finance committee for Canada Soccer.

He says he was unaware that former Canadian women’s soccer head coach Bob Birarda had been hired by a community club until 2017. Birarda was sentenced to nearly 16 months in jail in 2022 for sex offences that “immeasurably harmed” four female teenage athletes.

After roughly 30 minutes of questioning, the committee took the decision to have Reed answer questions under oath.

Reed was repeatedly questioned by politicians about the lack of action he allegedly took when it came to protecting players from Birarda.

Reed says the soccer system at the time didn’t have mechanisms in place to track coaches who may have been accused of misconduct.

READ MORE: 2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

soccer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks lose 3-2 overtime heartbreaker to Calgary Wranglers in series opener
Next story
Ravens agree to 5-year, $260M deal with QB Lamar Jackson

Just Posted

Twin brothers Ty (seated, left) and Kade Dayton (right) are surrounded by the junior and senior Clayton Heights rugby teams as they sign letters of intent to play rugby with with Trinity Western University this September. Andrew Evans, TWU head coach, is seen on the right. (Photo submitted: Bruce Dayton)
Twin rugby-playing brothers commit to Trinity Western University

A Second World War convoy is seen in Bedford Basin, Halifax, on April 1, 1942. The Battle of the Atlantic was fought over these vital convoys that were providing a lifeline to war-torn Europe. (Image: National Archives of Canada, PA-112993.)
Remembering the Battle of the Atlantic

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Canada-wide warrant issued after man on parole for sex crime no-shows at Surrey halfway house

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey Mounties ask for help locating missing Surrey youth