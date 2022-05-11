Morgan Creek Golf Course to host KidSport BC tournament

KidSport BC’s golf tournament will return this year to Morgan Creek Golf Course. (Unsplash photo)

After two years on the sidelines, KidSport BC’s annual fundraising golf tournament is back – and set for South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course.

The tournament is scheduled for June 20, the youth sports charity announced this week.

KidSport – which has a local Surrey/White Rock chapter – raises money to help cover sports registration costs for young athletes whose families could not otherwise afford it. In a news release announcing the golf tournament, organizers noted that with the cost of living skyrocketing, there has been an increased demand for KidSport grants as families look for ways to keep their children active and involved in community sports.

Registration is currently open for the tournament, and there is space remaining for 10 foursomes.

“Sport BC believes in the transformative power of sport, and we’re excited about its return for our members and for kids across the province, but we know there are many families who will struggle financially,” said Sport BC President/CEO Rob Newman.

“Cost shouldn’t be a barrier that prevents kids from experiencing the positive benefits of sport participation and we are proud that KidSport reduces the financial challenges for families throughout the province.

“The KidSport Golf Tournament helps us help more kids and families.”

For information or to sign up for the tournament, email KidSport BC fundraising manager Angela Crowther at angela.crowther@sportbc.com or call 604-839-3551.



