More than $50M has been allocated over the next three years for a ‘Sport & Ice Complex’ in Cloverdale

Five-year financial plan budgets $32M in 2022, $13M in 2023, and $10M in 2024

The site for the proposed “Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex” on the Fairgrounds. (Image via surrey.ca)

More than $50 million has been earmarked for a “Sport & Ice Complex” in Cloverdale.

A total of $55 million has been allocated over the next three years in the city’s budget for 2022, which includes a five-year financial plan through to 2026. That funding breakdown works out to $32 million in 2022, $13 million in 2023, and $10 million in 2024.

The five-year (2022-2026) financial plan was approved by Surrey city council during a 20-minute meeting on the morning of Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

The budget passed on a 5-4 vote with all five Safe Surrey Coalition councillors voting in favour.

The rink project (approved in June, 2021) will see the twin-sheet arena located at 17770 64 Avenue on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

“As Surrey continues to grow and prosper with more people moving here, it is important that our public amenities keep pace with our growth. I am glad that Council has moved quickly on this project as the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will give our residents and athletes more options for ice sports and programs,” Mayor Doug McCallum said at the time.

Development of the site will include extending 177B Street down from 64 Avenue and connecting it to 62A Avenue and 62 Avenue as well as adding more than 200 parking spaces.

The city said at the time that groundbreaking would take place in early 2022 and the arena was expected to open in the fall or winter of 2023.

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s five-year budget OK’d during Christmas Eve meeting, capping ‘a difficult year’

SEE ALSO: Surrey residents cry foul over budget timeline, 2.9% property tax increase

SEE ALSO: Here are some highlights in the city’s budget

The Sport & Ice Complex is noted under the “Proposed Major General Capital Projects” section of the budget.

Details about the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex is found under section 3.3.2.

“This facility will provide additional ice in Cloverdale to meet the community’s needs for ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions and dry-floor summer use for sports such as lacrosse and ball hockey,” the budget notes. “The Sport and Ice Twin Sheet in Cloverdale will serve the community with additional ice sports and programming as well adding Surrey ice capacity overall.”

Before the final vote on the budget, Mayor Doug McCallum released a statement about it on the City of Surrey website where he said consultation on rec. projects were ongoing.

“Public consultation throughout the year on major recreational projects has also been received that will result in significant new public amenities built into the upcoming budget.”

Read the budget on surrey.ca.

—with a file from Tom Zillich.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeybudgetCity of SurreyCloverdalehockeySports