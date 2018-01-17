Mini rugby session aimed at new players

Bayside Rugby to host event or boys and girls aged five to 12 on Jan. 28

Young athletes get a taste of rugby during an event in Maple Ridge last year. On Jan. 28, Bayside Rugby will host a free “Try Mini Rugby” event in South Surrey for kids aged five to 12. (File photo)

Young Semiahmoo Peninsula athletes who might want to give a new sport a try will get the opportunity to hit the rugby pitch later this month, under the tutelage of the local rugby club.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Bayside Rugby will host a free “Try Mini Rugby” event, for boys and girls aged five to 12. The one-hour rugby seminar is set to run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park’s rugby fields. No pre-registration is required.

The one-hour session for the area’s youngest players comes a day after Bayside’s oldest squad hits the field for its second game after the winter break. On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Sharks’ men’s first-division side will host Kelowna, also at South Surrey Athletic Park. The men’s side also plays Jan. 20 against the Rowers.