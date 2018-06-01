Medal wins for Surrey athletes on opening day of track provincials

BC High School Track and Field Championships continue until Saturday in Langley

Semiahmoo Totem Alexa Porpaczy clears the bar during BC High School Track and Field Championships Friday morning in Langley. (Greg Laychak photo)

Surrey and White Rock athletes are front and centre at BC Track and Field Championships today, as the three-day event rolls into Day 2 at Langley’s McLeod Park.

Thursday’s event schedule was filled with many preliminary heats in a variety of events, though there were a few medals handed out, with South Surrey athletes snagging more than a few.

Semiahmoo Secondary’s Michael Miller won gold in the junior boys 1,500-m steeplechase, while his Totem teammate Isabelle Forsyth also landed on the podium, placing second in the junior girls shot put.

In the junior girls 1,500-m steeplechase, Southridge’s Maya Kobylanski won silver, finishing less than one second back of gold-medal winner Kate Stewart Barn of St. Thomas More.

Sullivan Heights’ Dolly Gabri, meanwhile, won gold in senior women’s discus, beating the silver medallist’s best throw by more than seven metres.

Finishing behind only Miller in the steeplechase, Fleetwood Park junior Jaiveer Tiwana snagged a silver medal; Fraser Heights’ Grade 8 boys 4×100 relay team (Lorenzo Pelayo, Floyd Morfe, Kris Reddy and David Gallagher – won silver; Pelayo won the Grade 8 boys triple jump, too, with White Rock Christian Academy’s Yang Luo winning silver; Pacific Academy’s Mitchell Gibbs won silver in junior boys long jump; Queen Elizabeth’s Charn Nijjar won silver in junior boys discus; and Enver Creek’s Thomas Rak won silver in mixed Special Olympics shot put.

On Friday morning, Semiahmoo’s Alexa Porpaczy cleared the bar at 1.70 m to win gold in the senior girls high jump. The victory gave the University of Arizona-bound star a career total of five gold medals at B.C. high school provincials.

The provincials continue Friday and Saturday at McLeod Park.

For more information, including links to a live stream of the event, visit www.bctfa.ca