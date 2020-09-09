Mike McNeill won Hazelmere Golf Course’s men’s club championship this month. (Contributed photo)

McNeill comes from behind to win Hazelmere men’s golf championship

Annual men’s club tournament held over two days earlier this month

It may not have been celebrated at the annual year-end awards banquet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Hazelmere Golf Club member Mike McNeill still had a weekend to remember earlier this month.

McNeill captured top spot at the South Surrey golf course’s annual men’s club championship after carding back-to-back rounds of three-over par 75.

The event was held Sept. 5-6.

Heading into the final round Sunday, one shot separated three players – Nick Anthony and Ryan Goss were tied for the lead after opening rounds of 74, with McNeill one shot back. Steve Nicholas, who finished the tournament tied for third with Goss, was four shots back heading into Sunday.

All four golfers bogeyed the first hole Sunday, and after a par on the second hole – while the others carded bogeys – Anthony held the lead until the ninth hole, at which point Goss moved one spot up the leaderboard.

Goss and Anthony traded the lead back and forth until the 17th hole, when McNeill – who once trailed by five strokes with just six holes to play – birdied to take the lead for the first time.

Nicholas was the defending club champ.

In total, 30 golfers took part in the two-day event.


