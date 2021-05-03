Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) stickhandles past Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) and Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) stickhandles past Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) and Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McDavid has 4 points, Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Canucks

Edmonton star leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points

Connor McDavid had four points and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the host Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The Oilers captain had two goal and two assists and Jesse Puljujarvi had one of each. Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored for Edmonton (31-17-2), and Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists. McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists).

Nate Schmidt and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (19-24-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to five games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-23 to collect his 12th win of the season. Canucks netminder Braden Holtby had 27 saves. The Oilers hold a 4-2 edge in the season series between the two sides with four games to go.

Edmonton sits second in the North Division, eight points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver remains at the bottom of the all-Canadian group’s standings with nine games to go.

The Chicago Blackhawks bounced the Oilers from the play-in round in a five-game series last season.

The Oilers held a 4-2 lead heading into the third Monday night and refused to relent. The Canucks had a single shot on goal through the first 15 minutes of the period.

Vancouver pulled Holtby with 3:29 left on the clock and the move immediately paid off with Boeser sent a bullet soaring past Koskinen off a face-off draw.

The right-winger leads the Canucks in scoring with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists).

McDavid sealed the score at 5-3, burying an empty-net strike with 1:00 to go in the game.

Kahun closed out the second period with a blast past Holtby, making it 4-2 for Edmonton with 44.1 seconds left on the clock.

Miller had briefly narrowed the Oilers lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal of the year.

Vancouver’s second of the night came 17:16 into the second when Miller tucked a backhanded shot under Koskinen’s outstretched glove from the top of the crease.

Just 41 seconds earlier, McDavid picked off a Canucks pass in the neutral zone, skated into Vancouver territory and blasted a shot at Holtby. The netminder initially seemed to make a glove save, but the puck trickled through and his attempt to dive backward and sweep it off the goal line was unsuccessful.

Barrie gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds into the middle frame.

READ MORE: Matthews scores 37th and 38th goals of the season, Leafs down Canucks 5-1

Holtby stopped a shot from Puljujarvi but couldn’t corral the rebound. Barrie scooped up the puck at the top of the crease and quickly popped it in for his eighth goal of the season.

The Canucks tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the first, thanks to Schmidt’s fifth goal of the season.

The defenceman took advantage of a net-front screen by rookie Nils Hoglander and rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle, beating Koskinen on his blocker side.

The Oilers got an early lead after McDavid sent a slick pass to Puljujarvi across the slot. The Finnish forward fired a one timer past Holtby from the right face-off circle to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the game. It was Puljujarvi’s 13th goal of the year.

The Canucks recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone and centre Tyler Graovac from the taxi squad earlier on Monday, moves aimed at filling spots on a team that’s been rocked by injuries.

Centre Brandon Sutter (upper body) is the latest Vancouver player to go down with an injury, joining forwards Tyler Motte, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Elias Pettersson who were already out with various ailments.

The team also placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave on Saturday amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Monday’s game kicked off four-straight matchups between the Oilers and Canucks. Round two will go in Vancouver on Tuesday.

NOTES: Each side was 0 for 1 on the power play. … Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse played his 400th NHL game.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Just Posted

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel in 1960. (Photo: Surrey Archives/Stan McKinnon collection)
‘Whalley Before Skyscrapers’ talk to focus on archival photos, plus video from 1993

Surrey Archives boasts more than 60,000 archival photographs available online

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)
White Rock pier-repair design lauded

Westmar Advisors Inc. receive award of merit

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)
Plan for farmers market at South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ property cancelled

New health orders prohibiting travel between regions present too great a hurdle

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Police are at Willowbrook Shopping Centre where a man was shot Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

A car was later found burning at an Aldergrove berry farm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Most Read