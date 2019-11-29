Mariners, Totems undefeated at B.C. volleyball championships

Talon McMullin makes a play on the ball during the final of last year’s BC Secondary School Volleyball Championships. The Mariners won that title and are looking to win a second in a row this week at the Langley Events Centre. (Garrett James photo)

A pair of South Surrey teams are off to hot starts at BC Secondary School Volleyball Championships this week.

On the boys side, the defending provincial champion Earl Marriott Mariners – who have been the province’s No. 1-ranked triple-A team all season – punched their ticket to the quarter-finals with an undefeated run through pool play.

In the round of 16, Marriott made quick work of the Fraser Heights Firehawks, winning 3-0, and will hit the court this morning (Friday), against the No. 8 seeded Riverside Rapids, with the winner advancing to semifinals tonight. The semifinal tilt is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

In the girls quad-A tournament – which began Thursday morning at the LEC – the Semiahmoo Totems finished atop Pool D with a perfect 3-0 win-loss record, with all three wins coming by 2-0 scores. They beat Oak Bay, Terry Fox and Riverside. They’ll continue their quest for a provincial title this afternoon, at 1 p.m., against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

A third South Surrey team, the Elgin Park Orcas senior girls, finished third in Pool E, with a win over Mount Boucherie and losses to North Vancouver’s Handsworth Royals and South Delta. Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers also finished first in its division, Pool C, with three wins.

The boys and girls tournaments continue today and wrap up with championship games Saturday evening.



