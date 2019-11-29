Talon McMullin makes a play on the ball during the final of last year’s BC Secondary School Volleyball Championships. The Mariners won that title and are looking to win a second in a row this week at the Langley Events Centre. (Garrett James photo)

Mariners, Totems undefeated at B.C. volleyball championships

Boys, girls provincial tournaments being held at Langley Events Centre

A pair of South Surrey teams are off to hot starts at BC Secondary School Volleyball Championships this week.

On the boys side, the defending provincial champion Earl Marriott Mariners – who have been the province’s No. 1-ranked triple-A team all season – punched their ticket to the quarter-finals with an undefeated run through pool play.

In the round of 16, Marriott made quick work of the Fraser Heights Firehawks, winning 3-0, and will hit the court this morning (Friday), against the No. 8 seeded Riverside Rapids, with the winner advancing to semifinals tonight. The semifinal tilt is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

• READ ALSO: Volleyball title hopes rest of shoulders of small Earl Marriott squad

In the girls quad-A tournament – which began Thursday morning at the LEC – the Semiahmoo Totems finished atop Pool D with a perfect 3-0 win-loss record, with all three wins coming by 2-0 scores. They beat Oak Bay, Terry Fox and Riverside. They’ll continue their quest for a provincial title this afternoon, at 1 p.m., against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

A third South Surrey team, the Elgin Park Orcas senior girls, finished third in Pool E, with a win over Mount Boucherie and losses to North Vancouver’s Handsworth Royals and South Delta. Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers also finished first in its division, Pool C, with three wins.

The boys and girls tournaments continue today and wrap up with championship games Saturday evening.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse
Next story
Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Just Posted

Surrey Tory MP named Environment and Climate Change critic

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job as shadow cabinet is revealed Friday

Pedestrian killed in Delta marks third fatal Lower Mainland crash in three days

Delta Police confirm a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Ladner Thursday night

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 70-year-old man has been found and is safe

Police say Arpad “R.P.” Sator was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 15100-block of Highway 10

Mariners, Totems undefeated at B.C. volleyball championships

Boys, girls provincial tournaments being held at Langley Events Centre

New trial for Surrey man, possessing stolen truck conviction overturned

Appeal court sheds light on Surrey judge’s error

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Metro Vancouver police search for two missing men with dementia as temperatures drop

Two seniors went missing Thursday when overnight temperatures reached -2 C in some areas

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read