Earl Marriott defeated Shawnigan Lake 40-36 in the junior boys rugby provincial final Friday in Abbotsford. (Janice Croze photo)

Mariners knock off powerhouse Shawnigan Lake for junior boys rugby title

South Surrey school defeats Island foes 40-36 Friday in B.C. final

Call them the giant killers.

On Friday at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium, the Earl Marriott Mariners junior boys rugby team won its first-ever provincial title, shocking everyone at the park but perhaps themselves with a 40-36 victory over the powerhouse Shawnigan Lake Stags.

Shawnigan – a Vancouver Island private school that has arguably the country’s best rugby program – had won junior boys provincials each year since an official tournament was created four years ago.

“It was an epic win,” said Earl Marriott junior coach Bryn Johnson. “I think, for those (Shawnigan juniors), it was probably the first time they’ve ever lost a game in their Shawnigan Lake careers.

“I wasn’t surprised we won – I thought it was going to be a 50/50 contest all along, but I do think it surprised the rest of the people there.”

Marriott jumped all over their Island foes in the early stages of the title tilt, and found themselves up 14-0 midway through the first half, before the Stags stormed back to tie the game, and eventually take a 19-14 lead at halftime. However, rather than wilt against their high-powered – not to mention highly ranked – opponents, EMS returned fire, and kept putting points on the board until the lead was restored.

With just two minutes left in regulation time, the Mariners led 40-26, and though Shawnigan scored two late tries – one came on the final play of injury time – the clock ticked down before they could get any closer than four points.

“(At halftime), I wasn’t too worried because we’ve definitely been strong in the second half all year,” Johnson said. “From that point on, we just clawed away at it.”

Marriott got tries from a handful of different players, but Johnson pointed out that Takota McMullin played a key part in the victory thanks to his kicking skills.

“I don’t know how many (conversions) he ended up making, but he made a lot, and when you only win by four points, you can argue that that was the key to the game,” Johnson explained.

Dax Searle was Earl Marriott’s appointment to the Commissioner’s XV – rugby’s version of a post-tournament all-star squad.

Searle played most of the tournament at his usual flanker position, but when injuries against Shawnigan Lake necessitated some roster adjustments, he shifted to outside centre, where Johnson said he was perhaps even more dangerous.

“He was just a nightmare for Shawnigan after (the position switch), because he was out there running in open space,” he said.

“Dax was just an absolute machine. He was running hard, tackling hard – he was all over the field.”

For the rest of the provincial weekend – the triple-A senior boys bracket wrapped up a day later, on Saturday – Johnson said his crew was the “talk of the tournament” after defeating a team that, until Friday, had been unbeatable.

Earl Marriott’s senior boys, meanwhile, also placed on the podium in Abby, finishing third. A day after a tough loss to the Robert Bateman Timberwolves in semifinals, the Mariners rebounded to defeat West Vancouver 45-21 in the bronze-medal game.

Despite the semifinal loss, head coach Adam Roberts said he was proud of the way his team responded against West Van. He also gave full marks to Bateman for their performance in the 23-5 game.

“We ran into a hot team, and they were just the better team on the day,” Roberts said. “Full credit to them – they just gave us fits all game.”

Marriott was ranked No. 1 heading into provincials – they beat the eventual provincial champion South Delta Sun Devils in Fraser Valley finals last month – but Roberts said his team “punched about their weight” all season long. EMS spent the regular season in quad-A, taking their lumps against teams like Shawnigan Lake and Oak Bay before dropping back to triple-A in the playoffs.

Both Roberts and Johnson said the first- and third-place finishes combined for a great weekend for the school.

“It’s huge for the rugby program,” Roberts said. “For the juniors to beat Shawnigan… it takes a special group to knock them off.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines
Next story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Opponents to Kinder Morgan pipeline buy protesting in Surrey today

They say they’ll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

Public meeting now expected in July, city says

Mariners knock off powerhouse Shawnigan Lake for junior boys rugby title

South Surrey school defeats Island foes 40-36 Friday in B.C. final

UPDATE: Witnesses wanted for Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

‘Doors Open’ at Surrey venues Saturday, including 17 new ones

Annual event offers first public tour of city’s award-winning Biofuel Facility

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

5 to start your day

Young woman killed in highway crash, peacock problems continue to plague Surrey, and more

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Most Read