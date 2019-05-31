Mariners advance to rugby finals after win over South Delta

Senior boys side to vie for provincial title Saturday in Abbotsford

Earl Marriott gains possession of the ball during a lineout Wednesday against Handsworth. (Janice Croze photo)

A provincial rugby banner is within reach for the Earl Marriott Mariners.

The South Surrey senior boys rugby team will play in the B.C. triple-A championship game Saturday after knocking off the defending champion South Delta Sun Devils 17-5 in semifinal action Thursday evening in Abbotsford.

The Mariners, who entered the eight-team tournament as the top seed, will hit the pitch Saturday against the No. 6 Robert Bateman Timberwolves. The Bateman side earned its spot in the championship game with a 16-15 upset of the No. 2-ranked Yale Lions in an all-Abbotsford semifinal.

Against South Delta, EMS got tries from Sam LaRoue, Takoda McMullin and Talon McMullin.

On Wednesday, the Mariners opened the tournament with a win over No. 8 Handsworth.

Last week, Bryn Johnson – one of the the Mariners’ longtime coaches – pointed out that despite the school’s prolonged run as one of the province’s top programs, “it’s hard to believe” that the senior boys have never won a B.C. title.

Saturday’s championship game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium.



