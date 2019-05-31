Earl Marriott gains possession of the ball during a lineout Wednesday against Handsworth. (Janice Croze photo)

Mariners advance to rugby finals after win over South Delta

Senior boys side to vie for provincial title Saturday in Abbotsford

A provincial rugby banner is within reach for the Earl Marriott Mariners.

The South Surrey senior boys rugby team will play in the B.C. triple-A championship game Saturday after knocking off the defending champion South Delta Sun Devils 17-5 in semifinal action Thursday evening in Abbotsford.

The Mariners, who entered the eight-team tournament as the top seed, will hit the pitch Saturday against the No. 6 Robert Bateman Timberwolves. The Bateman side earned its spot in the championship game with a 16-15 upset of the No. 2-ranked Yale Lions in an all-Abbotsford semifinal.

Against South Delta, EMS got tries from Sam LaRoue, Takoda McMullin and Talon McMullin.

On Wednesday, the Mariners opened the tournament with a win over No. 8 Handsworth.

Last week, Bryn Johnson – one of the the Mariners’ longtime coaches – pointed out that despite the school’s prolonged run as one of the province’s top programs, “it’s hard to believe” that the senior boys have never won a B.C. title.

Saturday’s championship game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Just Posted

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew parts ways with Safe Surrey Coalition

Pettigrew will now sit as an Independent on council

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 31 to June 2

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey Association for Community Living celebrates 60 years

Non-profit organization has supported people with disabilities since 1958

Police-involved crash in Surrey’s Whalley area

It happened at 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read