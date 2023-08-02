Maple Ridge woman earns bodybuilding pro card in 9 months

Brianna Campardo (centre) won the Women’s Bikini - Open Class D division of the 2023 Vancouver Pro Qualifier and earned her IFBB Pro Card. (Twixpix Photography/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge bodybuilder is turning heads after her impressive performance at the 2023 Vancouver Pro Qualifier, which saw her not only win her class but also earn her IFBB Pro Card.

Brianna Campardo has only been competing in bodybuilding competitions for less than nine months, and has already reached a goal that many bodybuilding coaches say usually takes several years to achieve.

“It’s undeniable that I have found something I can truly be successful at while being extremely passionate about it too,” said Campardo. “Competing changed my life and I have never been more driven with a clear direction of what I am to do next.”

At the Vancouver event last month, Campardo competed in the Women’s Bikini – Open Class D division, where she finished first overall. This comes three months after her several wins at the Vancouver Island Pro/Am, which marked her first time entering a bodybuilding competition.

Camardo said that she chalks up her fast success to the fact that she is extremely dedicated to the world of bodybuilding and everything that goes into it.

“Prep the food, do the cardio, drink the water, train hard, and follow the plan. I executed each day and never deterred from what I was told to do,” she said.

“I also believe my genetics and ability to build muscle might have had a little something to do with it as well. Genetics do play a huge part in this sport.”

Knowing what was on the line for her, Campardo said that she felt surreal heading into the qualifier.

“There are so many things that go into this sport and that need to be done in order to be successful. I try not to think about things until show day to eliminate as much stress as possible. When show day arrives it’s a feeling like no other, waking up in the morning and looking in the mirror to see all your hard work come to fruition is the most rewarding feeling one could ever feel.”

Now that she’s on the other side with her major win, Campardo said that she feels like she is beginning a whole new journey now and has big plans for the next few months.

“I plan on working with my coach throughout my off-season,” she said. “During this phase, we will bring my calories up to an adequate amount that will allow my body to have enough energy to fuel my workouts and build muscle and stimulate growth.”

“We need to work towards strengthening all areas of my body which will prepare me to succeed at the 2024 Toronto Pro Show. That show, if won, will qualify me for the Olympia in 2025 which is my end goal.”

While her mind is focused on the future, Campardo hopes that her past can serve as an inspiration for those new to the bodybuilding or fitness community.

“I hope that everyone can see by me earning my pro card in such a short amount of time, that if you put your mind to something you can truly achieve anything you think may be impossible.”

The 2023 IFBB Professional League Toronto Pro SuperShow will take place in June of 2024.

