Maple Ridge Burrards win WLA championship

Beat the Victoria Shamrocks 9-8 in fifth game, on to Mann Cup

Curtis Dickson has been unstoppable in the playoffs. (Paul Evans Photography)

The Maple Ridge Burrards won the Western Lacrosse Association championship over the Victoria Shamrocks, and are moving on to the Mann Cup.

Your WLA CHAMPIONS!!!!!The Maple Ridge Burrards!!!! pic.twitter.com/oE0tQkbZrS — Maple Ridge Burrards (@Burrardslax) August 26, 2018

The Burrards took the best-of-seven series in five games, winning the last game at the Q Centre on Vancouver Island on Saturday night by a final score of 9-8.

It is their second WLA title in the past three seasons, as they also beat the Shamrocks in the championship in 2016.

The Burrards, who have had great first periods this series, had to come back in this one, as the Shamrocks were up 4-3 after the first period. But the Burrards knotted the game at 6-6 after two periods.

“The atmosphere was crazy, until we scored to go up 7-6,” said GM Lance Andre.

That next goal was huge, as Jeff Cornwall scored on the penalty kill with his team two men short, after Mitch Wilde stole the ball and the pair broke away for a two-on-one.

Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano was named the game’s first star as he made 45 saves on 53 shots, while their leading scorer through the playoffs Curtis Dickson was the third star. He scored four goals and had six points. He got the game winner, as the Burrards were ragging the ball with under a minute left and an 8-7 lead, and he buried an insurance goal.

Victoria got one more with 41 seconds left, but couldn’t equalize.

Casey Jackson of the Shamrocks was named the game’s second star for a five-goal performance.

Burrard Ben McIntosh had another great game with a goal and five points, and Andre said he, Dickson or Scigliano could have been named the series MVP.

“They all stepped up, and got us where we want to be,” he said.

No MVP was named.

“It was a great series,” he added. “We are now 8-1 in the playoffs.”

The Burrards swept the New Westminster Salmonbellies, who finished atop the league this season, in four straight.

The Burrards will now move on to face the winner of Ontario’s Major Series Lacrosse championship, being played between the Oakville Rock and the Peterborough Lakers – the latter being the same team Curtis Dickson won a championship with last season. That series is tied at one win each.

Andre said his team is obviously excited to be headed to the national championship.

“Last time we were happy to be there, this time we’re going to win.”