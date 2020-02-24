Many medals for Surrey-area athletes at B.C. Winter Games

Speed skater Barnett Liu was golden in Fort St. John, among others

Surrey-area ringette players Mackenzie Howes, Emily Mechan, Julia Harvie, and Sydney Chiasson (from left to right) at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John. Their Fraser River Zone 4 team won bronze. (submitted photo)

Several Surrey-area athletes were among medal-winners at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, held in Fort St. John from Feb. 20-23.

Speed skater Barnett Liu won gold in the 400M Boys Short Track competition, 1500M Boys Short Track and also the 2000M Point Race Boys Short Track. He was also a member of the golden Fraser River 3000M Relay Boys Short Track team, and won silver in the 500M Olympic Style Boys Long Track.

Gold went to figure skater Caden Chen in the Pre-Novice Men category, while fellow Surreyite Nathan Dykstra earned gold the gymnastic’s Floor Male L3 competition.

Athena Velonas earned gold in the Judo-Under 44KG Women category, while Tiffany Jiloca won gold in the Karate-Advanced Kata Girls event.

Gold medals were also earned by figure skater Hilary Birkett in the Freeskate Women Level 2 event, and to diver Carter Baker in the Boys B Group 3M.

Surrey’s James McCreedy won gold as a member of the Fraser River Zone 4 boys curling team.

• RELATED VIDEO/STORY: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge.

CLICK HERE to view the compete list of participants and results.

White Rock’s Matthew Molski earned a gold medal in judo’s Under 73KG Male category.

Also in judo, bronze medals went to Peter Velonas and Ivan DeBanks.

In other events, Surrey-area ringette players Mackenzie Howes, Emily Mechan, Julia Harvie, and Sydney Chiasson were members of the bronze medal-winning Fraser River zone ringette team.

In archery, Kyra Erickson won a pair of silver medals, and Andrew Cook won two bronze.

Gymnast Summer Wood earned a bronze medal in the All Around Female JO 8 category. She earned a silver as a member of the Fraser River zone team.

Also in gymnastics, Surrey’s Adrian John, Dawson Wood and Nathan Dykstra won silver medals as members of the Fraser River male team.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Games