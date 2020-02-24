Surrey-area ringette players Mackenzie Howes, Emily Mechan, Julia Harvie, and Sydney Chiasson (from left to right) at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John. Their Fraser River Zone 4 team won bronze. (submitted photo)

Many medals for Surrey-area athletes at B.C. Winter Games

Speed skater Barnett Liu was golden in Fort St. John, among others

Several Surrey-area athletes were among medal-winners at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, held in Fort St. John from Feb. 20-23.

Speed skater Barnett Liu won gold in the 400M Boys Short Track competition, 1500M Boys Short Track and also the 2000M Point Race Boys Short Track. He was also a member of the golden Fraser River 3000M Relay Boys Short Track team, and won silver in the 500M Olympic Style Boys Long Track.

Gold went to figure skater Caden Chen in the Pre-Novice Men category, while fellow Surreyite Nathan Dykstra earned gold the gymnastic’s Floor Male L3 competition.

Athena Velonas earned gold in the Judo-Under 44KG Women category, while Tiffany Jiloca won gold in the Karate-Advanced Kata Girls event.

Gold medals were also earned by figure skater Hilary Birkett in the Freeskate Women Level 2 event, and to diver Carter Baker in the Boys B Group 3M.

Surrey’s James McCreedy won gold as a member of the Fraser River Zone 4 boys curling team.

• RELATED VIDEO/STORY: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge.

CLICK HERE to view the compete list of participants and results.

White Rock’s Matthew Molski earned a gold medal in judo’s Under 73KG Male category.

Also in judo, bronze medals went to Peter Velonas and Ivan DeBanks.

In other events, Surrey-area ringette players Mackenzie Howes, Emily Mechan, Julia Harvie, and Sydney Chiasson were members of the bronze medal-winning Fraser River zone ringette team.

In archery, Kyra Erickson won a pair of silver medals, and Andrew Cook won two bronze.

Gymnast Summer Wood earned a bronze medal in the All Around Female JO 8 category. She earned a silver as a member of the Fraser River zone team.

Also in gymnastics, Surrey’s Adrian John, Dawson Wood and Nathan Dykstra won silver medals as members of the Fraser River male team.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Eagles start playoffs on the road in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP boss Brian Edwards on moving forward, and what keeps him awake at night

Edwards spoke with Now-Leader reporter Tom Zytaruk about what he’s learning and hopes to accomplish as Surrey’s top cop

‘Focus on Surrey investments’ hoped for when Horgan speaks here in March

Luncheon at golf course planned by Surrey Board of Trade

White Rock cadets nab medals at Vernon competition

Thirteen members of 907 Squadron compete at regional meet

White Rock woman says blocking ‘service dog’ from transit a denial of human rights

White Rock’s Lisa Arlin says guide-dog certification is voluntary

Surge in Fraser Health home-care complaints concerns seniors advocate

Number of people complaining about home care has risen substantially over the last four years

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

A sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s in the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Iran

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read