Mann Park lawn bowlers launch new season with lessons, garden dedication

Official opening ceremony planned for May 8, but club opened to some members last weekend

Coach David Tones demonstrates how to deliver a bowl to Emma and Ivan Weis, who came to Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club to try out the game last weekend. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club open its newly-renovated doors last weekend, using the soft opening – official opening ceremonies are set for this weekend – to teach newcomers the game and also honour a past member.

On May 1, the club – which spent last spring renovating its greens and surrounding garden – held a few practice sessions, with coaches teaching some of the club’s novice members. And while neither last weekend’s action nor the upcoming official opening will resemble the club’s pre-COVID-19 openings, members were happy to be at the club at all.

“Social distancing, masks and sanitizing are now part of the game. Regardless, it is still great to get out on the green and enjoy some sunshine and exercise with fellow bowlers,” said Mann Park member and games co-ordinator Dianne Brynjolfson, in a news release emailed to Peace Arch News.

Tomorrow’s event will also serve as the official dedication of Edda’s Garden, honouring former member Edda Klarich, who passed away in 2018. Her husband, Leo, and son, Paul, were on hand last weekend to check out the garden plot, which had to be dug up and replanted during last spring’s improvements.

“The replanting of the garden bed was just completed this spring and this year’s opening day seemed like the perfect time to recognize Edda’s dedication to our club with the naming of ‘Edda’s Garden,’” said club president Dave Edwards.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.