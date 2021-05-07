Coach David Tones demonstrates how to deliver a bowl to Emma and Ivan Weis, who came to Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club to try out the game last weekend. (Contributed photo)

Coach David Tones demonstrates how to deliver a bowl to Emma and Ivan Weis, who came to Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club to try out the game last weekend. (Contributed photo)

Mann Park lawn bowlers launch new season with lessons, garden dedication

Official opening ceremony planned for May 8, but club opened to some members last weekend

White Rock’s Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club open its newly-renovated doors last weekend, using the soft opening – official opening ceremonies are set for this weekend – to teach newcomers the game and also honour a past member.

On May 1, the club – which spent last spring renovating its greens and surrounding garden – held a few practice sessions, with coaches teaching some of the club’s novice members. And while neither last weekend’s action nor the upcoming official opening will resemble the club’s pre-COVID-19 openings, members were happy to be at the club at all.

“Social distancing, masks and sanitizing are now part of the game. Regardless, it is still great to get out on the green and enjoy some sunshine and exercise with fellow bowlers,” said Mann Park member and games co-ordinator Dianne Brynjolfson, in a news release emailed to Peace Arch News.

Tomorrow’s event will also serve as the official dedication of Edda’s Garden, honouring former member Edda Klarich, who passed away in 2018. Her husband, Leo, and son, Paul, were on hand last weekend to check out the garden plot, which had to be dug up and replanted during last spring’s improvements.

“The replanting of the garden bed was just completed this spring and this year’s opening day seemed like the perfect time to recognize Edda’s dedication to our club with the naming of ‘Edda’s Garden,’” said club president Dave Edwards.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Leo Klarich (left), pictured with his son, Paul, has been a member of Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club for over 20 years. The club’s newly replanted garden bed is dedicated to his late wife Edda. (Contributed photo)

Leo Klarich (left), pictured with his son, Paul, has been a member of Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club for over 20 years. The club’s newly replanted garden bed is dedicated to his late wife Edda. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
‘Triple-threat’ Southridge School student runs toward CalTech

Just Posted

The map shows the number of COVID-19 cases for the week of April 25 to May 1. The darkest areas indicate communities with a daily average of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BC Centre of Disease Control)
Surrey and Abbotsford battle for top COVID hotspot in Fraser Health

Two communities are among areas across province showing highest transmission

A woman walks past a long lineup that snaked through the parking lot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre April 27 after Fraser Health allowed people age 30 and over from “high-transmission neighbourhoods” to access the AstraZeneca shot. The temporary vaccination centre is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale now considered a ‘high-transmission area’

Anyone 30 and over can now register for a vaccine

teaser
Top-10 ‘Maxim’ magazine contest model got her start in Surrey

Kajal Kumar hopes to earn $25K cash prize and a cover photo shoot

Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order, at this Highway 3 check area near Manning Park. Photo RCMP
RCMP begin stopping drivers on B.C. highways – checkpoint at Manning Park

Four checkpoints are set up Thursday, May 6 around the province

Ocean Athletics’ Roy Jiang – a senior at Southridge School – will study, run track and play clarinet at the California Institute of Technology beginning this fall. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography)
‘Triple-threat’ Southridge School student runs toward CalTech

Roy Jiang will compete on track team, play in the university’s symphony and study bioengineering

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The postponement of the event was put in place to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

A new survey shows a split over the possibility of public money being spent to organize and host the winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Most Read