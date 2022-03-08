Malcolm Duvivier signs up for third season with Fraser Valley Bandits basketball team

Malcolm Duvivier has signed up for a third season with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the team announced on Tuesday, March 8. (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Malcolm Duvivier has signed up for a third season with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday.

The 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) campaign will be Duvivier’s third consecutive season with the Bandits.

It’s the Bandits’ first free agency player signing of 2022

A 6’2” guard from Toronto, Ont., Duvivier has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his two seasons with Fraser Valley.

He ranks third all-time in total points (211), tied for third in rebounds (86) and games played (20) and fourth in assists (44).

“I am looking forward to my third season with the Bandits. Last year was my first chance to play in person in front of the Valley’s fans and it did not disappoint. The fanbase is the best in the league and we are going to continue grinding, building toward a championship culture and an exciting season,” Duvivier said.

“Malcolm completely embodies the culture we have all worked so hard to build in the Fraser Valley. He is a tremendous teammate and is a very special two-way player. We are extremely excited to welcome Malcolm back,” said Bandits general manager Kyle Julius.

Duvivier was named Fraser Valley’s “Team MVP” in 2020 and “Warrior of the Year” in 2021 as part of the club’s annual team awards proceedings. Recently, Duvivier represented the CEBL at the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) in Nicaragua on March 5 and 6 as a member of the Edmonton Stingers against Cangrejeros and Real Estelí.

Duvivier’s collegiate career saw the talented guard play at Oregon State University (OSU) from 2013-16 and at the University of Akron in 2017-18. In four seasons of NCAA Division I basketball spread across both schools, Duvivier averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 36.3 per cent shooting from three-point distance.

“Malcolm is the definition of a competitor. In just two seasons, he has quickly become a fan favourite due to his fierce presence on defence and his perseverance on offence,” said Bandits president Dylan Kular. “I am excited for a talented guard like Malcolm to return to our roster because he fits our tenacious brand of basketball and shows local fans and athletes how to play the game the right way.”

Fraser Valley opens its fourth CEBL season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Following a three-game road swing to start the year, the Bandits will make their debut at LEC against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4.