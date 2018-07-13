Major League Baseball alums to lead youth clinic in South Surrey

Young Surrey and White Rock baseball players will have an opportunity to learn from the best next week, as the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is set to host a Legends for Youth baseball clinic in South Surrey.

At South Surrey Athletic Park (14600 20 Ave.) on Monday (July 16) from 5-7 p.m., three former major-leaguers – Shawn Chacon, James Lofton and Brian McRae – will lead youngsters through a series of exercises and drills. Approximately 200 youth players are expected to take part, according to a MLBPAA release issued Friday.

The clinic will be held at SSAP’s fields #1 and #2.

The alumni players will teach all aspects of the game, from pitching and catching to baserunning. Life skills, too, will be a focus of the event. The two-hour event will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways.

Pre-registration is required – visit www.baseballalumni.com for details.