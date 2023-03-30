Two players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be joining the Vancouver Canucks for the national anthem during the March 31 game at Rogers Arena. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Two players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be joining the Vancouver Canucks for the national anthem during the March 31 game at Rogers Arena. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Lower Mainland players join Vancouver Canucks for national anthem at March 31 game

Adaira Matheson and Linden Hartford will be there to promote the Kraft Hockeyville contest

Two Lower Mainland hockey players will be standing alongside several of the Vancouver Canucks players on Friday as they participate in the lineup for the national anthem.

Before the start of the March 31 game against the Calgary Flames, Adaira Matheson of the Ridge Meadows U15 C6 team and Linden Hartford of the Ridge Meadows U11 A1 team will skate out and do a lap of the ice with the Canadian flag. They will then take their place on the blue line for the singing of the national anthem.

Sabriena Eyford, U7 division manager for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, explained that Matheson and Hartford were selected as part of a random draw to help further promote the Maple Ridge arena in the Kraft Hockeyville challenge.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

“We were asked to select one boy and one girl, and to do this we used a random generator, which selected Adaira and Linden from 116 applications,” said Eyford.

“Adaira and Linden will both be geared up in their full hockey equipment and their Rustlers game day jerseys.”

Eyford explained that during an intermission of the game, the stadium will be shown a 90-second clip of the promotional video for Planet Ice, which includes appearances from Canucks mascot Fin and former NHLer Darcy Rota.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks mascot helps make killer contest video for Maple Ridge arena

“Adaira and Linden will also be taking signs and posters to the game advertising for fans to continue voting throughout the entire game for Maple Ridge,” said Eyford.

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest will start at 6 a.m. on Friday and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyCanuckshockeyMaple Ridgevancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks to wear themed warm-up jerseys for annual Pride night

Just Posted

A home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue has been a source of concern for neighbours. (Sobia Moman photo)
Owner of run-down South Surrey property given till March 31 to clean up

Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Betty Huff Theatre Company is back with a staging of “Madagascar Junior” at the Surrey elementary school on the evenings of April 3, 4 and 7, with curtain at 7 p.m. at 13055 Huntley Ave. The general public is welcome to watch. Info: bettyhufftheatre.ca, or call 604-585-3104. (Submitted photo)
SURREY EVENTS: ‘Madagascar Junior,’ PIGS tribute to Pink Floyd, Sikh heritage art show & more

Mariam Ghaly tragically lost her life in October 2017 due to a dangerous motorcyclist on the road that caused her to swerve her vehicle and land in a water-filled ditch. Her family sued the motorcyclist and has been awarded almost $2.5 million in damages. (file photo)
Family awarded nearly $2.5 million for Surrey crash caused by motorcyclist that took mother’s life

Pop-up banner image