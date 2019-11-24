Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship

Noah Anderson straight-arms a W.J. Mouat defender in a first-round playoff game Nov. 8. The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers downed the Notre Dame Jugglers Nov. 23 to advance to the provincial AAA final to be played Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

It’s been a good week for football teams at Lord Tweedsmuir.

On Nov. 21, the junior varsity Panthers booked their place in the provincial title game with a big win over Vancouver College. Two days later the varsity team punched their ticket the provincial championship with a big win over the Notre Dame Jugglers.

Tremel States-Jones, Noah Anderson, and Key’Shaun Dorsey led the way for the Panthers as they outpaced the Jugglers 26-14 Nov. 23 to lift Tweedy into its first AAA varsity championship final game.

““I am already thinking of all the work in front of us, and what a great group of kids we have,” said Tweedy head coach Kurt Thornton. “I know they’re going to do everything they can to give us the best chance we have.”

Both defenses played well in the first half of the semifinal game at B.C. Place. Neither offense could get anything going until Dorsey connected with States-Jones on a 22-yard TD throw with about eight minutes left in the second quarter.

If the first half was sluggish for Tweedy, they broke it open in the second. Partway through the third quarter, Dorsey connected on some timely throws and garnered some key first downs.

As things were going in LT’s favour, the momentum shift seemed complete when States-Jones pounded in an 11-yard TD run with about seven minutes to go in the third quarter. LT missed the convert and it was 13-0.

After the ensuing kickoff, Tweedy recovered a fumble on the Jugglers 30-yard line. A few plays later, Dorsey ran the ball himself on a quarterback-draw play and scampered in for an 18-yard TD run (missed 2-point convert: 19-0).

The Jugglers cut the Panthers’ lead to 19-7 with about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Then, with less than three minutes to play, Noah anderson added a five-yard touchdown dive to make the score 26-7.

The Jugglers threw for one final TD with 16 seconds left in the game.

At the end of the game, Thornton acknowledged it takes a little bit of luck to get to the championship.

“Every game presents it own challenges and sometimes there is luck involved. Sometimes you get the bounces, and sometimes you don’t.”

Tweedy faces football juggernaut Vancouver College in the final. College handled St. Thomas More quite easily in the other semifinal 37-8. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at B.C. Place Nov. 30.



