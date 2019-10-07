Lord Tweedsmuir roars in win over Abbotsford

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers ran in four touchdowns Oct. 4 as they mauled Abbotsford 28-6. The Panthers scored two TDs in the first quarter, one in the second quarter, and their final in the third quarter.

Along with the TDs, the Panthers caused four turnovers. Terrel Jones scored two touchdowns in the winning effort and both Haydn Stomperud and Noah Anderson ran in one TD each.

Unlike the week before, the Panthers didn’t hurt themselves with penalties, seeing the first flag thrown against them only in the dying minutes of the first half. Though Lord Tweedsmuir didn’t totally escape their penalty woes, as Terrel Jones made an interception when he was playing defence and raced 70 yards for a pick-six—only to have his TD trot cancelled after a penalty call.

The win brings Lord Tweedsmuir up to 2-1 after dropping their previous game to Kelowna on their home turf.

The No. 4 Panthers next face undefeated Seaquam (3-0) Oct. 12 in North Delta at 12 p.m.

