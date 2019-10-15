Lord Tweedsmuir downs Seaquam in high school football

The Panthers improve to 3-1, move into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference

Tremel States-Jones (no. 23) and Lucas Glenn swarm Abbotsford quarterback Austin Martin during Lord Tweedsmuir’s 28-6 win Oct. 4. States-Jones ran a 65-yard kickoff back for a touchdown Oct. 12 as the Panthers downed Seaquam 14-12. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers beat the Seaquam Seahawks Oct. 12 by two points, downing their cross-town rivals 14-12.

After the game, Tweedsmuir head coach Kurt Thornton said his squad struggled against Seaquam in many areas.

“We are fortunate to get the win today against a well-prepared Seaquam team,” said Thornton. He added it was a “tough game” and he thought a lot of the areas of game play were “out of our control.”

Thornton praised kids from both schools for leaving everything on the field.

Seaquam scored first, by punching in a touchdown in the first half. However, they missed their crucial convert attempt and went into the locker room at halftime up just 6-0.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, the Panthers drove the ball 85 yards for their first TD of the game. Panthers’ QB Terrel Jones finished the monster drive with a six-yard TD strike to receiver Key’Shaun Dorsey. Jones notched the convert and the Panthers went up 7-6.

As the fourth quarter began, Seaquam took the lead back. The North Delta marched the ball down the field and crossed the goal line for another six points to put them back in front, but they missed their convert again and the score stayed 12-7.

Then it was Tweedmuir’s turn in the back-and-forth gridiron battle.

On the following kickoff, Tremel States-Jones caught the pigskin and rocketed his way up the field for a 65-yard touchdown tally. Jones added the covert and Lord Tweedsmuir found themselves in front 14-12.

Both of Jones’ one-point converts made up the difference on the scoreboard.

Navin Chand, Seaquam’s co-head coach, knows how good his squad is and how close they came to winning the game.

“It was a tough loss today. We felt we were the better team,” Chand said. “We had a critical fumble on the one-yard line and then gave up a touchdown on a kickoff.”

With the win, Lord Tweedsmuir improves to 3-1 on the season and moves into a second place tie with Seaquam (3-1) in the Eastern Conference standings. Both squads sit behind first place St. Thomas More (4-0). Seaquam faces STM Oct.19 and LT faces STM Nov. 1 on the road, in their final game of the regular season.

The Panthers are at home for their next two contests, Oct. 18 vs. Centennial, and Oct. 25 vs. Mission. Kickoff is 2 p.m. for both home games.



