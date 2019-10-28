Lord Tweedsmuir dominates in game against Mission Roadrunners

Lord Tweedsmuir Panther Haydn Stomperud makes a defender miss as he rushes the ball Oct. 25 in a game against the Mission Roadrunners. The Panthers won 33-6 and improved their record to 5-1 on the season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Another week, another win for the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

The Panthers improved to 5-1 after winning their fourth game in a row in a 33-6 victory over the Mission Roadrunners Oct. 25.

Tremel States-Jones racked up another 107 yards on five carries and ran in two TDs—including a 73-yard ramble—in a game that saw very little throwing.

“Terrel Jones only threw two passes because of the wind,” Lord Tweedsmuir head coach Kurt Thornton said regarding his starting quarterback. “But one was a 20-yard TD to Jaxon Stebbings.”

Jones also ran for 40 yards before backup QB Key’Shaun Dorsey took the field.

Dorsey only threw the ball three times, but completed two of those tosses for touchdowns to Terrel Jones.

Kyle Dodd and Liam Harrison led the defensive side of the ball for Tweedsmuir, with Dodd making 17 tackles and Harrison making 11 tackles. Harrison also made one sack and pounced on two loose balls to garner fumble recoveries.

“I was really proud of our effort in stopping the Mission, double-wing offense,” said Thornton. He said they took too many penalties, but added his players were able to recover from their mistakes and continue to apply pressure to the Roadrunners on both sides of the ball.

“Josh Bachmeier and Noah Wright combined for 9 tackles and put forth a truly courageous effort and played a key role today,” said Thornton. “I’m very proud of the team’s effort.”

Danny Jakobs, head coach for the Mission Roadrunners, said he thought his players executed their plays well, but said they just couldn’t match the athleticism of the Panther squad.

“We tried to do a few different things this game, but they were well prepared.”

Jakobs noted teams in the league are used to seeing Mission’s double-wing offense this year. He said his squad isn’t enjoying some of the success with the scheme this year that they enjoyed last year.

The Panthers (5-1) are on the road Nov. 2 as they visit No. 5 St. Thomas More (6-0) to close out the regular season. A win would propel the Panthers into a first place finish in the Eastern Conference, leap-frogging STM. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. under the lights at Burnaby Lake.

“Looking forward to next week’s matchup with STM,” added Thornton.