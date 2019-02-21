Longtime South Surrey youth soccer volunteer and executive member Charlie Evans (inset) passed away on Jan. 29. (Contributed photo)

Longtime South Surrey soccer volunteer remembered

Charlie Evans spent decades lending a hand in the local soccer community

A longtime member of the Semiahmoo Peninsula soccer community was remembered last weekend for his decades of devotion to the game and to the local youngsters who play it.

Charlie Evans was, “one of many volunteers out there who ensure that youth get to play organized soccer,” according to Darryl Jones, a longtime local volunteer himself who is a former president of Semiahmoo Soccer and Coastal FC.

“Few could match Charlie’s devotion and tenure, 40 year’s worth!” Jones continued.

Evans died Jan. 29 as a result of “some unresolved heart issues.”

As a way to honour Evans’ legacy, Coastal FC held a “pitchside memorial” event at South Surrey Athletic Park last Sunday.

At the event, friends and family gathered to honour Evans; a bagpiper played; a few short speeches were made and the a launching of lanterns capped the memorial.

“We will be forever holding him dear in our hearts,” Evans’ daughter, Brittany, told Peace Arch News on behalf of the family.

Evans will be further remembered at Coastal FC’s annual awards night on March 6. At the event, which is to be held at Gracepoint Community Church (3487 King George Blvd.), Coastal will rename its referee of the year award to the Charlie Evans Memorial Award.

Evans was a longtime Coastal FC executive member, and filled many roles – from referee and field scheduler to field liner – with that club’s two predecessors, Semiahmoo and Peace Arch Soccer Club. In 2006, he was named a lifetime member of the Semiahmoo Soccer Club, and in 2008, was honoured with the Award of Merit by the BC Soccer Association.

As a field liner – a job which entails marking the playing surface with white boundary markers – Jones said Evans is estimated to have lined 6.5 million feet of soccer pitches.

“Charlie touched thousands of soccer players and parents in the Peninsula over the last 40-plus years and is one of those truly special volunteers and just really good people we are blessed to have associated with,” Jones said, adding that Evans’ personality and rapport with others endeared him to everyone he came across.

“No one, but no one, didn’t get along with Charlie.”


