Longtime Canada Cup volunteer honoured by Softball BC

A longtime Canada Cup softball volunteer who passed away last summer has been honoured by Softball BC.

On Thursday, the provincial softball organization announced that, in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, Softball BC’s annual volunteer-of-the-year-award has been renamed in honour of Zeone Andrijaszyn.

“Zeone Andrijaszyn left us far too soon and to recognize the impact he had on our sport, the Softball BC Board of Directors is announcing that his legacy will remain in the renaming of the… award to the Zeone Andrijaszyn Volunteer of the Year Award.”

Described as “one of our strongest and proudest volunteers,” Andrijaszyn was a longtime volunteer at the South Surrey-hosted Canada Cup as well as a coach and volunteer executive member with the Richmond Girls Softball Association.

“Zeone was respected by everyone who came into contact or had any dealings with him. He was the consummate volunteer, dedicating untold hours and expertise to Softball BC,” a news release read.

He passed away last July.

In addition to his field-level contributions, Andrijaszyn – who was a chartered accountant – was instrumental in guiding Softball BC back to sustainability after joining the board of directors in 2007. He served as a Softball BC director until May 2020.

“Zeone brought the organization back into financial health, overseeing many changes to the operation… It was always his dream and goal to see Softball BC become one hundred percent sustainable, financially, and to begin to build a solid contingency fund,” the organization notes.

“Sadly, his work was halted when his health faltered, but he left the organization in good hands with a succession plan and an achievable plan to reach his goals.”

Last fall, Andrijaszyn was inducted into Softball BC’s Hall of Fame. In the hall-of-fame announcement, Andrijaszyn was described as “the epitome of someone who would always look at what was best for the entire province.”

“He was modest, personable, approachable and trusted by everyone.”



