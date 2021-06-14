Longest-tenured Surrey Eagle dealt to Powell River to complete earlier trades

The Surrey Eagles have traded away their longest-tenured player in order to complete a pair of trades made prior to the BC Hockey League’s just-completed pod season.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that Brandon Santa Juana, 18, has been dealt to the Powell River Kings, along with defenceman Hayden Tuba to complete previous trades for Michael Abgrall and Jacob Slipec, both of whom played key roles for the Birds in their 20-game pod season in which they won 17 games.

After being dealt to Powell River, Santa Juana – who is set to play in the NCAA next season at the University of Connecticut, rather than the BCHL – had his playing rights almost immediately shipped to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Santa Juana joined the Eagles as a 16-year-old, and in three seasons with the team tallied 35 goals and 49 assists in 127 games.

Tuba, meanwhile, played 13 games for the Eagles last season and finished with two assists. He was acquired by the Eagles before the pod season from Powell River. Upon being traded back to Powell River, he was flipped to the Prince George Spruce Kings.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles