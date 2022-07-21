Little League provincials at Whalley Athletic Park for 8 days starting Saturday, July 23

Admission is free to watch the games at Orest Springenatic Field

Whalley Little League players at the 2016 provincial championships. (File photo)

Whalley Little League is set to host the 2022 Major Provincials for eight days starting Saturday (July 23).

The tournament will involve three games a day at Orest Springenatic Field at Whalley Athletic Park, 106A Avenue and 133 Street, Surrey.

“We look forward to spirited competition among seven All-Star teams from six provincial districts,” says a post on Whalley Little League’s website.

In addition to host Whalley’s U13 squad, the teams represent Vancouver West Side District 1 (Little Mountain), Fraser Valley District 3 (Langley), North Shore District 5 (Lynn Valley), Vancouver East Side District 6 (Trout Lake), Vancouver Island District 7 (Layritz) and Kootenays District 8 (Trail).

Following opening ceremonies at 10 a.m., Saturday’s first game sees Trout Lake take on Lynn Valley at noon, followed by Trail vs. Langley at 3 p.m. and then Little Mountain vs. Whalley at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 30, with the championship game Sunday, July 31, starting at noon.

Admission is free to watch the games.

CLICK HERE to see the full schedule and more details.

Free for all players, coaches and umpires, a “welcome BBQ” is scheduled at Whalley Athletic Park at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Families are welcome to attend for a fee ($25 for adults $25, $15 for kids under 12). Also, a full concession located at Orest Springenatic Field will be available during the tournament.

Last August, Whalley’s Little League baseball team won the provincial championship, but that’s where the road ended for the squad of 11- and 12-year-olds.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled plans for the Canadian Little League championships for 2021 and, ultimately, a potential return for Whalley to the Little League World Series.

Whalley last earned a trip to Williamsport, PA, in the summer of 2018.



