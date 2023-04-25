Lawn bowling clubs host successful weekend open houses in White Rock

It was a busy weekend for lawn bowlers in White Rock.
With the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club hosting its opening celebration as well as an open house and the Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club also hosting an open house, there were plenty of people learning how to roll some bowls despite the grey, overcast skies.
“It was nice that the weather did cooperate,” said White Rock Lawn Bowling Club’s Yvette Symes, who is in charge of membership.
The Dolphin Street club celebrated its grand opening on Saturday (April 22) and held an open house on Sunday (April 23); both were successful, Symes said, with bagpiper Kenneth Wright piping the club’s members and sponsors in and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight rolling a ceremonial bowl.
“She had good form!” Symes said.
“We had good turnout for both. I think it’ll be a good season.”
At Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club, located in the northwest corner of Centennial Park, at least 20 people came to learn more about lawn bowling at their open house, which was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 22).
“We had 20 people – five who joined right away,” with another dozen planning to come for more instruction, said Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club president Gaston Essiambre.
He noted it was just the first of three open houses, with the others scheduled for May 6 and June 3.
They’ll officially open their season this Saturday (April 29), with a bagpiper and club members and sponsors on hand, as well as Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford, who will roll the first ceremonial bowl.
“It’s a lot of fun to play. We’re always encouraging people of all ages to come and try it,” Essiambre said.
“You never know – you might like it.”
